Literally every time I think I've seen it all, this magnificent game of rugby league produces something special.\r\n\r\nThat Raiders\/Broncos game will be talked about for many years to come. Some are already saying it was the best Final ever. Even the best game ever.\r\n\r\nElsewhere, the Storm got the job done against the Bulldogs, the Panthers kept their title hopes alive (again) by beating the Warriors, and the Sharks upset the Roosters.\r\n\r\nThe results were all noteworthy, but nothing like a good, old-fashioned headbutt, a Golden Point finish following Extra Time, and a team celebrating victory twice, only to not win the game.\r\n\r\nBelow are 20 thoughts from one of the most newsworthy Finals Week One in history:\r\n\r\n1. The second I saw Reece Walsh strike out at Hudson Young, I called for a send-off. Judging by the quick poll I ran yesterday, most people agree. Headbutting, spitting and tripping used to be automatic send-offs and big suspensions in years gone by. Not so much anymore.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/suthodan\/status\/1967132115608498320\r\n\r\n2. Ricky Stuart used his press conference to blow up re the incident, for good reason. Unfortunately for him, Morgan Smithies committed a similar offence against the Tigers earlier this year. He wasn't even Sin Binned. This provided the NRL with an easy precedent to now suspend Walsh. Smithies wasn't suspended either.\r\n\r\n3. My biggest issue with the entire situation was that Hudson Young was binned for talking. I have no doubt in the world he deserved a huge spray to Walsh. Walsh, who retaliated with a headbutt, was also binned. So, having a chirp and headbutting someone results in the same penalty? The Broncos even got the penalty. I said weeks ago when the person retaliating lashed out and won the penalty in the Storm game that this would happen in Finals. The NRL have only itself to blame for the online discourse.\r\n\r\n4. How fickle are rugby league fans? All week all's I heard, as a Sharks fan, was that the Roosters would flog us. Now that the Sharks have advanced, everyone is "you only beat the Roosters". There's, unfortunately, an inbuilt negativity in most league fans. Let people enjoy the game sometimes.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226727" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Sharks celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters at Sharks Stadium on September 13, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n5. You can just feel the rise of the Panthers. They walked through the Warriors on Saturday evening and now start massive favourites against a broken and battered Dogs outfit. If they do win, as expected, they'll play a Brisbane side likely to be missing Pat Carrigan. Has a certain feeling about it, doesn't it?\r\n\r\n6. As good as the Panthers were, that forward pass (you all know the one) really took away from the game. It was a brilliant weekend, but the standard of refereeing simply has never been poorer. That was the worst decision of the week, by a mile ... which was how forward that pass was.\r\n\r\n7. I mentioned this a few weeks back, but it's worth repeating. People say they want characters in the game, yet spend all their time bagging on anyone who steps away from the cliche-ridden post-match interviews. Ronaldo Mulitalo and Reece Walsh are copping "hate" from the very same fans who cry out for characters in the game. Which is it? Characters or cliches? Give me Ronaldo and Reece any day!\r\n\r\n8. The general feeling is that Canterbury are dog gone! Unfortunately, their loss to Melbourne also sees them carry a massive injury toll into the do-or-die clash with the Panthers. The one thing the Dogs will have in their favour is a massive, vocal crowd. I expect a monster crowd on Sunday afternoon. The Dogs have never needed them more.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226716" align="alignnone" width="696"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Casey McLean of the Panthers celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers at Go Media Stadium on September 13, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n9. The Warriors' season officially ended on Saturday evening, but let's face it, it ended the second Luke Metcalf went down with an injury. This is massive hyperbole but they never looked the same without a player on track to win the Dally M medal. Mitch Barnett's absence was felt in a big way too. Every team has injuries, so it's not an excuse, just a fact.\r\n\r\n10. Despite the process of how they got there being laughable, the Bunker nailed both match-defining decisions in Canberra yesterday afternoon. Walsh was clearly collected, and we've seen penalties for years re this. Jed Stuart, clearly, knocked on. The fact a try was awarded on the latter moment, send fans into raptures, only for it to be called back. I'll never love this process.\r\n\r\n11. I've seen lots of Roosters fans offer up plenty of excuses for what went wrong on Saturday night. Completing at 68% in a Final. Look no fruther.\r\n\r\n12. Melbourne are doing exactly what they do every single year. Ok, they hobbled into the Finals on the back of two losses and some less-than-stellar play. The Finals are a completely different season, almost, for Bellamy and co. They just click into gear. Now they have a week off and allow Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes every opportunity to return. Ominous!\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226693" align="alignnone" width="696"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Ativalu Lisati of the Storm celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park on September 12, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n13. How about those Dragons in the NSW Cup? They upset the raging hot favourites, the Storm, to qualify for the Grand Final. Dragons fans, rightly, are wondering why more Cup players didn't receive a chance in the top grade, considering how well they are travelling ... especially the halves.\r\n\r\n14. I know it's long-hanging fruit, but the Bulldogs looked far better on Friday night once Toby Sexton entered the game. You need a genuine halfback. Again, I'm a huge fan of Galvin but he really could have used the off-season at halfback before making the switch.\r\n\r\n15. Nicho Hynes just can't win. He lead the Sharks around the park and to victory on Saturday night but because he didn't have three try assists, he's a bum. Yet he set up tries for fun against the Knights and Titans, yet still copped flak. If Nathan Cleary plays the manager role Hynes did on Saturday night, he's chaired off the field.\r\n\r\n16. How long until Dally Cherry-Evans is confirmed as a Rooster? I've been critical of the move but they sure could have used him on Saturday night.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226748" align="alignnone" width="696"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kaeo Weekes of the Raiders runs the ball during the NRL Qualifying Final match between Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n17. The Finals schedule was thrown into disarray, of sorts, when Canberra\/Cronulla was moved to ensure the week after didn't see the Storm game clash with the AFL Grand Final. On one hand, the NRL shouldn't be working around another code, but in reality, there are going to be 100,000+ trying to get away from the area as the Storm game would be kicking off. Smart move.\r\n\r\n18. I've seen plenty of talk about the NRL recruit of the year for 2025. Erin Clarke is probably my shout but people seem to have forgotten Terrell May altogether. I don't know what it is about this guy but there seems to be a bias against him in fans and officials. Despite ridiculous rumours, he hasn't done anything wrong!\r\n\r\n19. I've been banging on about the NRLW superteams and how the competition hasn't been there this season. The Roosters finished the regular season undefeated with a points differential of 240. The Broncos, who lost only to the Roosters, finished with +288. The 3rd placed Knights finished on +55, the 4th placed Cowboys + 10. The Broncos beat the Cowboys (2nd vs 3rd at the time) 50-4. The Roosters (1st) beat the then 4th placed Sharks 40-10. There's a real problem there despite Roosters and Broncos fans\/players saying their isn't.\r\n\r\n20. Notice there were zero Mad Monday incidents this season? I don't even remember seeing a single photo or video. Oh, how times have changed.