FINALS
MEL WON
 2025-09-12T09:50:00Z 
26
-
18
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2025-09-13T06:05:00Z 
8
-
24
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2025-09-13T09:50:00Z 
20
-
10
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2025-09-14T06:05:00Z 
28
-
29
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
FINALS
MEL WON
 2025-09-12T09:50:00Z 
26
-
18
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2025-09-13T06:05:00Z 
8
-
24
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2025-09-13T09:50:00Z 
20
-
10
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2025-09-14T06:05:00Z 
28
-
29
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎