Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould has confirmed that the club will make a few new signings within the next few weeks as they look to improve their roster ahead of 2024.

This comes after the Bulldogs had a disappointing season, finishing in 15th place only in front of the Dragons and Wests Tigers. To add salt to the wounds, the club has garnered constant media attention for their on-field problems as well as issues off the field, most recently regarding Cameron Ciraldo's training regime.

The Bulldogs currently have four spots available on their top 30 roster for next season, however, this could change in the coming weeks. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Raymond Faitala-Mariner has been given permission to speak with other clubs, and it is understood that he is likely the first of many.

"We will probably announce another eight or nine new signings for next year in the next couple of weeks," Phil Gould told 7News.

"We are very pleased where we sit at the moment and I'm sure the end results will come."

While it is unknown who Gould is alluding to, the club has already signed four new players for next season, headlined by two-time premiership winner Stephen Crichton. The others are South Sydney Rabbitohs utility Blake Taaffe, flyer Bronson Xerri and Panthers 2022 premiership-winner Jaeman Salmon.

Over the past few months, the Bulldogs have been linked to a magnitude of other players, but some have stood out and are likely to find themselves in Belmore when pre-season begins in November.

Having missed out on recruiting Connor Watson, the club has been linked to Roosters utility Drew Hutchison. It has been reported in the past by Danny Weidler on 100% Footy that both the Bulldogs and Dragons have emerged as potential landing spots for the off-contract Hutchison.

They have also been linked to Kurt Mann from the Newcastle Knights and former Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho. The Knights confirmed the departure of Mann on Tuesday at their awards night.

It's understood that Mann has passed his medical examination at the Bulldogs and could sign with the club on a two-year deal in the coming days.