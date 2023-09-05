The Bulldogs have officially granted club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner permission to speak with other clubs despite being contracted until the end of 2025.

The decision from the Bulldogs comes less than 12 months after he was appointed as the side's club captain and a member of the leadership group alongside co-captain Matt Burton and Reed Mahoney.

It also comes after the club looks to shake up their playing roster for next season after a disappointing year saw them finish in 15th place only ahead of the Dragons and Tigers.

There have been constant rumours and reports regarding Faitala-Mariner's status at the Bulldogs, but that can now be put to rest with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that he has officially been granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs.

The publication is also reporting that he will not be the only player who will be granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs and is only the first. "Several other contracted players are expected to be given permission to negotiate with rivals", the publication read.