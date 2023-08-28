Sydney Roosters utility Drew Hutchison has garnered interest from two NRL clubs as he comes off-contract at the end of the season.

Likened to Roosters club icon Mitchell Aubusson, Hutchison has become a Mr. Fix-It for Trent Robinson this season, playing in the centres, halves, forwards and off the interchange bench. A main contributor to the team, he has garnered interest from two rival NRL clubs.

It has been reported by Danny Weidler on 100% Footy that both the Bulldogs and Dragons have emerged as potential landing spots for the off-contract Hutchison for next season and beyond.

Signed on a contract worth a lot less than what he is worth, the Roosters will have trouble keeping him around due to their signing and re-signing spree of late. While their salary cap room for next year hasn't been confirmed, it is likely they don't have enough to keep Hutchison.

Stars Egan Butcher, Victor Radley, Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sam Walker have all re-signed with the club for next season, whilst the Bondi club will welcome Spencer Leniu, Dominic Young and Super League winger Lewis Murphy.

It is also likely Connor Watson will be added to the re-signing list, with the utility set to stay at the club on a two-year deal despite interest from a number of teams, including the Bulldogs.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that the underrated Drew Hutchison produced one of the best performances of his career when he helped keep the club's finals hopes alive against the Dolphins. Filling in at the halfback position, he scored two tries and managed two line breaks and 12 tackle busts.

A former U20s New South Wales representative, Hutchison joined the Roosters in 2019 following a stint with Leigh Centurions. Initially brought in as a backup to Luke Keary, he has transformed into a player who has a high football IQ and can slot into a number of positions with ease.

"He's a halfback, and he plays half and five-eight,h and then he plays lock, and then he plays centre. He's our new Mitchell Aubusson," said Roosters coach Trent Robinson earlier this year on Hutchison.

"He's such a great guy and a great player and a hard worker and everything's just 'yeah I'll get it done'."

