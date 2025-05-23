State of Origin. What a concept.
Mate vs mate. State vs state! The best of the best in front of the biggest crowds, in the biggest arenas, played before the biggest television audience.
The biggest snubs?
It sounds like a terrible reality TV show but boy howdy have their been some big name players overlooked in recent years.
Below we look at ten from recent seasons.
Of course this will depend on your interpretation of "snub" and "recent" but below are 10 players I can't believe weren't picked for an Origin series, or two.
Let us know in the comments of players you believed were unfairly overlooked for rep honours:
1. Terrell May (2025)
The reason this list was put togethers. Simply put, I cannot believe that Terrell May was overlooked for the 2025 Origin opener.
We've heard all the "reasons". "Bad defense", "character concerns", "others in better form" ... all nonsense!
May has better defensive stats, despite bigger minutes, than anyone other than Payne Haas.
The Blues currently have two players on media bans due to past incidents the players, rightfully, don't want trudged up at every opportunity.
There is a reason May was not selected and it's 100% not football related. Someone needs to come out and say why, or just pick him!