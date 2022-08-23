In a week where six teams scored 40 or more points, players from those sides were always going to dominate a stats-based team of the week.

All of the North Queensland Cowboys, Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons made their way past 40, with the Storm and Roosters scoring 60 against the Brisbane Broncos and 72 against the Wests Tigers respectively.

The other winners were the Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders.

Instead, 16 of the 17 spots come from the six sides who were able to run up huge scores, while one spot went to a Penrith interchange player from Thursday night's nailbiter against the Rabbitohs.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 23 team.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

It almost comes as a shock that the Roosters scored 72 points and James Tedesco had "only" one try involvement when he went over himself.

Despite not officially registering more, he was involved in everything and ran for 261 metres, which included ten tackle breaks against a hapless Tigers defence, to go with a pair of offloads.

2. Tautau Moga (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Moga may have had some suspect defensive moments against the Titans on Sunday afternoon, but it was also his best game in a Red V jersey since joining the club.

Three tries were the highlight, but he also got through plenty of work with almost 200 metres from 19 carries to go with three line breaks and seven tackle busts.

3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

We all know exactly what Justin Olam is capable of, and he showed it again against the Broncos.

After a chaotic opening to the game where he wasn't all that involved, he managed to score a second half double within five minutes, add a try assist and break six tackles from his 14 carries of the football.

4. Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Penisini was excellent on Saturday afternoon, crossing for a try early against the Bulldogs before staying in the game for the entire 80 minutes with plenty of strong carries.

He also came up with a pair of try assists.

5. Matt Ikuvalu (Cronulla Sharks)

Matt Ikuvalu wasn't even supposed to play this game when teams were originally announced on Tuesday afternoon.

He then scored a double, topped Cronulla's metre count with 235 and added two line breaks and a try assist in the Sharks' epic beatdown of the Sea Eagles.

6. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Keary didn't even manage 80 minutes against the Tigers, but conducted the Roosters win, running the ball at ease.

His shift to five-eighth has been one of the biggest difference-makers for the tri-colours, and he showed it again with 108 metres and a hat-trick of try assists.

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Everytime Cronulla have a big win, you know exactly what caused it - Nicho Hynes has been an absolute revelation this season.

While he did slightly less ball running than he has tended to at times this year against Manly, he had four try involvements with two tries of his own and a pair of assists to go with almost 400 kicking metres.

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

When a team scores 60 points, it's quite rare that their best player is a forward, but arguably, Nelson Asofa-Solomona was just that for the purple horde as they went past the Broncos in dominating fashion.

The powerful prop made 193 metres, added a staggering 12 tackle breaks, assisted a try and crossed for a meat pie of his own.

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

If Asofa-Solomona wasn't the best player on the field against the Broncos, then it was dummy half Grant.

Playing almost the entire 80 minutes, he crossed for a try, was strong in defence as always and simply ripped Brisbane in half with the ball in hand. 120 metres, 2 try assists, 4 tackle breaks and a line break. He was in everything.

10. Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

Royce Hunt continues to grow as a player with each passing week.

A try, almost 100 metres and six tackle breaks highlighted his game against the Sea Eagles, with the giant prop likely to improve again in 2023 after another off-season.

11. Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

The Roosters edge pairing was on another level against the Tigers, with Butcher crossing for a staggering four tries, also making a couple of line breaks and running the ball well throughout the game. He was never missing this stats team of the week.

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Another player never missing this week's team was Butcher's second row partner Angus Crichton. Running for over 200 metres, coming up with a trio of line breaks and regularly looking a threat with the ball in hand, he also had a hat-trick of tries and was close to unstoppable against the hapless joint venture.

13. Jack Bird (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Bird has had some excellent games over the journey with the Dragons, but none as good as Sunday's effort against the Titans.

In absolutely everything, it was hardly a surprise that he claimed man of the match honours on the back of two tries, 151 metres, a try assist, a line break and ten tackle busts.

14. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Ryan Matterson is the leading contender to win a spot on the bench in the stats based team of the year, and that's hardly a surprise with yet another nomination in Round 23.

While he was originally supposed to start, he came off the pine and played almost an hour, running for 121 metres, adding a try and defending strongly.

15. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

Fifita's form has been mixed this season - as has been his success in landing a spot in Cronulla's 17.

But he was enormous in just over half an hour on Saturday, running for 135 metres, making 4 tackle busts and assisting a try.

16. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

The Panthers managed to eke out a win over the Rabbitohs on Thursday despite being remarkably understrength, and plenty of that was down to the performance of Apisai Koroisau after his surprising late swap to the bench.

Playing 57 minutes, he came up with a pair of try assists, a pair of offloads and 31 tackles.

17. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

When you have Queensland State of Origin representative Reuben Cotter coming off the bench, you know exactly how good your forward rotation is.

He came into the game against the Warriors and played 51 minutes, running for 136 metres and maintaining the momentum his starting forwards had built.