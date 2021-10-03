Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who is reportedly on the verge of signing Blake Ferguson at his current job in Japan, has spoken of his admiration for Cameron Murray.

Cheika has claimed that, had Murray not made the decision to play rugby league, he would have instead represented the Wallabies last night against Argentina, and throughout this year's rugby championship.

Instead, Murray, now one of the best locks in the game alongside the likes of Isaah Yeo and Jake Trbojevic, will front up for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in this evening's grand final.

Murray was a youth rugby star before making the decision to play the 13-man game.

Cheika told The Sydney Morning Herald that his skill set in rugby union would be priceless.

“He would have played on Saturday night rather than Sunday night this weekend, without a doubt,” Cheika told The Herald.

“Cameron Murray is such a pivotal part to Souths’ middle, and, when he’s not on the field, you can almost see it – you can see the difference he makes,” Cheika said.

“His ability to do the defensive work and then still have the extra edge in attack – only guys like him and [Roosters lock forward] Victor Radley can play that defensive game at such a high level and then still be an attacking threat.

“That type of skill in rugby is priceless. If you watch Cameron’s games, you wouldn’t say that guy comes from a rugby background."

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.1

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0

Try Assists

Murray was nominated for lock of the year at the recent Dally M awards, but unluckily missed out to Isaah Yeo.

The lock forward has been phenomenal for South Sydney and will undoubtedly need to be at his best for the men from Redfern to get over the line in this evening's grand final.

Murray is on contract with the Rabbitohs until the end of 2025.