The NRL have announced the Dally M Team of the Year.

A team with few contentious selections, only three of the top five in the Dally M race were able to be picked in the team, with James Tedesco missing out to Dally M winner Tom Trbojevic at fullback, and Daly Cherry-Evans missing out at halfback to the second-placed Nathan Cleary.

Cody Walker, who was the other contender, claimed his place at five-eighth.

Reuben Garrick and Brian To'o were unsurprisingly selected on the wings, with Justin Olam and Bulldog-bound Matt Burton lining up in the centres after stunning seasons.

The forwards almost picked themselves, with James Fisher-Harris and Payne Haas winning the race for the front row in a canter, while Brandon Smith was named at hooker ahead of teammate Harry Grant.

Viliame Kikau and the buy of the year Isaiah Papali'i were named in the second row, while Isaah Yeo edged Cameron Murray at lock.

Full NRL Dally M Team of the Year

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

3. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers)

4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

5. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

9. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

12. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)