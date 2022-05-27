The NRL may see the return of two ex-Sharks players in 2023.

Ricky Leutele and Sosaia Feki, who both played for the Cronulla Sharks for a combined 13 years, left Australia to play in England at the end of the 2018 season.

In 2019, Feki signed a three-year contract with English Side Castleford Tigers, alongside Leutele who also signed on for the 2021 season with the Huddersfield Giants.

Both men are premiership-winning teammates that helped bring the Sharks victory in a historic premiership win in 2016. Leutele is also nationally remembered by Shark fans for his show-stopping tackle in final moments of the 2016 season decider.

Leutele also featured for former Super League club the Toronto Wolfpack for 35 matches before returning down under with the Melbourne Storm in 2020, where he played one game.

Feki played two tests for Tonga between 2013 and 2015.

Leutele, who is renowned for being a strong centre, and Feki, who is a flashy wingman, are understood to have been shopped to NRL club, according to Wide World of Sports.

Both men, who have spent the last four years playing in the Super League in England, are reportedly homesick and eager to get back home to Australia for the 2023 season.