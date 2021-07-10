The Warrington Wolves have announced George Williams has signed on with the club.

Williams, who had a stint at the Canberra Raiders in the NRL before being released earlier this season, has headed back to England and will turn out with Warrington.

The deal will see Williams at the Wolves for three and a half years.

Originally turning out for the Wigan Warriors from 2013 to 2019, he was eventually signed by the Raiders, who paid a transfer fee for the English international half.

However, Williams wouldn't go close to seeing out his contract. After a strong 2020 season in lime green, things hit the skids early in 2021, and he was released, citing homesickness, in May.

The ugly release, where Williams reportedly fell out with the club and coach Ricky Stuart, has left a bad taste in the mouth of Raiders' fans, who had also lost John Bateman previously.

The 26-year-old has won two English Super League titles and a World Club Challenge, and in a statement, the club said he will wear the number 31 jersey which Andrew Johns wore during his time at the club in 2005.

Williams said he was excited to sign for the club.

“I’m really excited to have signed for Warrington," said Williams.

“It’s a club that I’ve had plenty of tough games against in the past and The Halliwell Jones Stadium is a ground that I’ve really enjoyed playing at.

“The boys here at the club that I know from England camps spoke really highly of the organisation and the culture here. There’s some world class talent and some real experience in this group.

“I’m really proud that I stepped out of my comfort zone to go out and test myself in the NRL and I like to think it’s helped me develop my game in the last 18 months which I’m hoping to showcase now here at Warrington.

“The team has been building nicely this season and I’m just keen and excited now to come in and get started.”

The Warrington club has more than a slight Australian feel to it. Coached by ex-Dragons coach and Cronulla Sharks assistant coach Steve Price, Greg Inglis is also a member of staff after originally being signed to a playing contract to come out of retirement at the start of this year. An injury has forced him back off-field however.

NRL fans will also be familiar with Gareth Widdop, Blake Austin and Jake Mamo, who are all currently playing for the club.

The dynamic of Williams, Austin and Widdop will be an intriguing fit for Warrington, who currently sit third on the ladder and next play Hull KR.