A hamstring injury has ended the return of Greg Inglis.

The Warrington Wolves announced overnight that they have released Inglis from his playing contract, effective immediately. The news comes as it was confirmed a hamstring injury Inglis sustained in Round 7 against the Huddersfield Giants is worse than first thought.

While it’s unclear how long Inglis would have had to sit out for, the release is believed to be agreed to by all parties.

The 34-year-old played just three games for Warrington. Making his debut in a Round 5 win over Hull KR where he contributed a try, he then was involved in a second victory against Catalans.

Inglis’ third and ultimately final game came against the Huddersfield Giants. He was first on the scoresheet for his team shortly after halftime, but was injured in the loss.

Inglis originally retired in mid-2019. While he had battled with injuries, the star centre, one of the best the game has ever seen, said at the time the retirement wasn’t down to those injuries.

“It’s not due to mental health or injuries, I just think it’s the right time for me. I’ve been contemplating it for a while now and I’ve come to terms with it,” said Inglis at the time.

The former Queensland and Australian representative then announced his return via the English Super League in 2020, signing a one-year contract with Warrington.

Following his release, Inglis will remain in England, working with the club in a voluntary mentoring role, assisting with the club’s performance and academy set ups.

Inglis said in a statement he had enjoyed his time at Warrington.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this but the injury is worse than we originally thought,” said Inglis.

“Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.

“I’ve got nothing but high praise for the Club. They’ve been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It’s not just the team it’s the organisation as well that’s done a lot for us.

“I’ll remain here at Warrington as a volunteer in a mentor role helping the young lads coming through as well as being around the club itself and the team to assist in any way I can.”

Warrington sit third on the Super League table as the halfway point of the season approaches.