The New South Wales Centre of Excellence sits in Homebush like a promise the game made to itself.

On a clear winter morning, the kind Sydney occasionally offers as an apology for everything else, the place hums with the self-importance of the lead-up into the second game of the State of Origin series.

Broadcast setups occupy one side of the field, photographers on the other, and journalists cluster just short of them.

Everyone, it seems, needs a piece of something.

Addin Fonua-Blake stands in the middle of it, calm as the sky above him, as he found out on Tuesday morning from Laurie Daley that he was selected for the bench for Game 2.

After starting Game 1, after earning the jersey, spending years from the outside looking in, waiting for a rule change that might have never come.

He has watched Origin his whole life from the other side of the eligibility rule.

When they finally changed it, he put his head down at Cronulla, played well and made the team.

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That's the thing about Addin Fonua-Blake: the selflessness isn't performance. It's just how he sees the game.

To understand where it comes from, you have to understand what Cronulla gave him. Not the jersey, instead something harder to quantify than that.

He arrived at the Sharks ahead of the 2025 season and found Blayke Brailey and Cameron McInnes, two players who have built careers out of precisely this kind of sacrifice.

Brailey, who is unavailable for Game 1 through injury, becomes a real loss for the Sharks and the Blues. His reputation for durability and availability is incredibly high, as the dummy-half played 140 games in a row for Cronulla.

This kind of number doesn't happen by accident, which requires a particular relationship with pain and duty.

Brailey played two days after Game 1 because he wanted to play alongside McInnes, as the lock forward celebrated his 100th game with the club.

"Brails played 140 straight for a reason. You have to be tough to do that," he said.

"And Cam, I think he's the definition of tough. He tackles with his face."

He laughs when he says it, but there's reverence underneath.

He has watched these men closely, watched how they carried themselves when things were hard, when their bodies were asking them to stop, when no one would have blamed them for stepping back.

"Obviously, you always take away little things from people that you play alongside," he said.

"What I've taken away from them is their leadership.

"No matter how they feel, they always put the team first. It's something I've got to work on for myself as well.

Got to work on. The standard has been set so high that he wants to take that lesson and embody those attributes himself.

The blue sky over Homebush doesn't care about any of this, of course. The cameras keep rolling and shuttering.

Origin week grinds on with its noise, its stakes and its ancient tribal loyalties.

His Sharks teammate Briton Nikora has been named in Queensland's starting side, a fact that produces nothing from Fonua-Blake except genuine warmth.

"I'm happy for Briton getting his time to shine," he shares.

As for the banter, the rivalry, the needle that defines this fixture? "Just let the game do the talking."

He loves the rivalry; he wants to win desperately, but he has built a wall around the things that matter: the preparation, the work, his teammates, and refuses to let the spectacle climb over it.

Here, in the middle of the biggest individual stage in rugby league, he gives credit wholeheartedly back to his club.

"I'm a product of how well the Sharks are going," he says at one point, and it lands like a small, quiet bombshell.

The Centre of Excellence stretches out behind him while the day presents a sunny morning surrounded by cameras and questions, and the full weight of the Blues' expectation.

His reflection of Game 1 was said plainly. There wasn't enough quality ball.

Without complaint, but he said it as a statement of fact.

When he said that, he took responsibility as if it were his fault and only his.

Addin Fonua-Blake looks like he belongs there, not because of what he demands, but because of what he's willing to give.

"I've got no doubt that Payne Haas, Mitch Barnett and the boys will set a platform for us. It'll be up to us boys off the bench to lift the standard again when we come on," he said.

Whatever it takes and most importantly, whatever the team needs.