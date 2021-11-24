It might not be in the NRL, but Dylan Napa has found a new club to call home for 2022.

The Catalan Dragons have used their second-last non-federation trained spot (i.e. players not trained in England) on Napa, with the prop to join the French club on a two-year deal.

It means Napa will remain in the south of the country until at least the end of 2023.

Napa joins former Roosters' teammate Mitchell Pearce, who was recently released by the Newcastle Knights to take up a three-year deal with the club, with the third of those years being an option.

The red-headed prop played the final 52 games of his NRL stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2019 and 2021, having previously played 122 games for the Sydney Roosters between 2013 and 2018.

In that time, he was a premiership winner for the club, and also played seven games for Queensland in the State of Origin series, at one point turning himself into one of the game's premier props.

His game struggled at the Bulldogs, however, a move to the Super League could suit Napa down to the ground, while linking up with former teammate Pearce may also be good for his career. He will also link up with a former coach in Steve McNamara, who was on Trent Robinson's assistant coaching staff before heading to Catalan where he took the top job.

Napa said he was very excited.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity," Napa said.

"To see the progress the club has made in the past years is an environment I want to grow in as a player but just as importantly as a person.

"I have a great relationship with Steve McNamara from my time at the Roosters and can't wait to get over to France, put in the work and earn respect from my team-mates and coaching staff."

McNamara said Napa would have a big impact on the competition.

"Having worked closely with Dylan at the Roosters, I know first-hand the impact he can have in this competition," McNamara said.

"I spoke many times with him throughout the negotiations and his will, desire and enthusiasm to get back to his best form was overwhelming."

Alongside Pearce, Napa is joined at the club in 2022 by fellow non-federation trained players Samisoni Langi, Sam Kasiano, Dean Whare and Josh Drinkwater.