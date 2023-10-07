Former NRL forward Kevin Proctor is set to sign a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league career.

After being sacked by the Gold Coast Titans in 2022, the forward made the move overseas to the Wakefield Trinity in the English Super League - playing 16 games for them this season.

The second-rower appeared in 179 games for the Melbourne Storm and 104 games for the Gold Coast Titans across a 15-year stint in the NRL. He would also go on to represent the New Zealand Kiwis 22 times from 2012-19.

French publication Treize Mondial has reported that Kevin Proctor is eyeing a move to the French Elite 1 competition for the 2023/2024 season.

One of the game's elite back-rowers whilst running off Cooper Cronk's hip in Melbourne, things never really got going for Proctor up at the Gold Coast, he was suspended and sent off for biting Shaun Johnson before the vape incident brought curtains on his NRL career.

The Gold Coast Titans infamously sacked Proctor after he released a video of himself vaping in the toilets of CommBank Stadium during the Titans' game against the Bulldogs.

Though he was injured at the time and not a member of the playing group, the move drew plenty of criticism and ultimately ended in the premature termination of his contract.

“Poor KP (Proctor), he's not the world's smartest person,” Holbrook told AAP at the time.

“He's a decent guy but it's just a really dumb thing and gave us no choice but to finish him up.

“It's a terrible look given where we sit on the table. People at every club are going to make poor decisions but it highlights the fact when you're not having a good year – that's for sure.”