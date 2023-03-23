Former Brisbane lock Peter Ryan knows Wayne Bennett will have a blueprint to bringing down the Broncos, though for the sake of Brisbane, he hopes it's a dud.
Ryan played just short of 150 games for Brisbane between 1991 and 1999, winning both the 1993 and 1997 (Super League) grand finals, as well as making a handful of Origin appearances for Queensland in his day.
Now, the 52-year-old has a strong relationship with Wayne, but hopes the veteran suffers his first loss at the Dolphins on Friday night.
"The person who steps into the breach will have a job and it will be simply about doing what they do well. That is why Wayne coaches so well," Ryan told AAP.
"But I don't give a rat's about Redcliffe. They can fall in a hole as far as I am concerned.
"I am a Bronco through and through and a life member. I hope the guy that replaces Kaufusi plays like a busted arse."
Felise Kaufusi and Jeremy Marshall-King will both miss the match through suspension, while gun rookie Isaiya Katoa has reportedly succumbed to an elbow injury, opening the door for Anthony Milford to make his Dolphins debut.
Connelly Lemuelu is expected to shift to the right edge, pushing Kenneath Bromwich from prop to the left side, and starting either Jarrod Wallace or Mark Nicholls in the middle third.
As impactful as any recruit in the club's first three games, Bennett knows he can't replace Kaufusi, but is confident that whoever fills his shoes will step up their own game.
"You might supposedly be a superstar but at the Dolphins you are one of the 30 players and they all feel important," Bennett said.
"The guy that steps into that role is not going to be Kaufusi. I want him to bring his game and what he brings to the team."
Ryan can see how integral the back-rower is to the club's fortunes, however, the ex-player knows how little a Round 4 clash can mean in retrospect of the season.
"He wants the two points and the win ... but in the big scheme of things it means nothing for the Dolphins' season as such, which is why Wayne is playing down the loss of Kaufusi," Ryan continued.
Simplicity is key for the 73-year-old coach as far as Ryan is concerned.
"I understand the way Wayne coaches," Ryan said.
"He takes all the power and influence away from the stakeholders, the fans and all the rest and as a player turns it into just doing your job. If you do your job well there is a fair chance you win."
The Dolphins will meet 'big brother', the Brisbane Broncos, on Friday night at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium as both sides not only look to continue their unbeaten run this season, but claim the inaugural 'Battle for Brisbane'.