Former Brisbane lock Peter Ryan knows Wayne Bennett will have a blueprint to bringing down the Broncos, though for the sake of Brisbane, he hopes it's a dud.

Ryan played just short of 150 games for Brisbane between 1991 and 1999, winning both the 1993 and 1997 (Super League) grand finals, as well as making a handful of Origin appearances for Queensland in his day.

Now, the 52-year-old has a strong relationship with Wayne, but hopes the veteran suffers his first loss at the Dolphins on Friday night.

"The person who steps into the breach will have a job and it will be simply about doing what they do well. That is why Wayne coaches so well," Ryan told AAP.

"But I don't give a rat's about Redcliffe. They can fall in a hole as far as I am concerned.