Rumours of Kyle Flanagan making a move to England have been emphatically shut down.

Reports emerged on Thursday that the young Bulldogs playmaker, who has struggled to find a permanent spot in first-grade during his tenures at the Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters, or now the Bulldogs, was set to abandon the NRL for a move to the English Super League.

On a contract of around $450,000, his father Shane Flanagan - who is currently in a consultancy role on the recruitment board at the St George Illawarra Dragons - reportedly told News Corp's Phil Rothfield that he won't move to England.

It comes with Flanagan unlikely to be able to earn the same amount of money as what he is contracted on at the Bulldogs until the end of the 2023 season.

Speaking on NRL 360, Rothfield said that Shane Flanagan has said the move was "not a chance."

“He is on big money at Canterbury. He is not going to get anywhere near that money," Rothfield said.

“I asked his father the other day. I rang his father because I couldn’t get hold of Kyle.

“I said, is he going to England? There is a rumour. He said, not a chance.

“He can’t walk out on the money he is on to take less in England. You can’t do it.”

Flanagan has been recalled into the NRL this team for Round 5 - the Bulldogs third halves pairing of the season.

Matt Burton has already been partnered by Jake Averillo and Brandon Wakeham, who played in last week's 44-0 flogging at the hands of the Melbourne Storm.

Canterbury play the Penrith Panthers in another difficult encounter on Sunday evening at Homebush.