Round 17 presents the last full weekend of rugby league during the State of Origin period, with a full slate of eight games presenting plenty of intriguing contests.

Here are the players we expect to cross for a four-pointer during Round 17 of the 2025 NRL season.

Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)

The Raiders have been very strong in recent weeks if you look at the results sheet, although an up and down victory over the Wests Tigers last weekend indicates they still have a long way to go.

The Knights present an opportunity to put plenty of points on the board though, with their defensive edges average at times.

That is hardly likely to improve following the arrival of Dominic Young, who played his first game for the club in his second stint last weekend after being released by the Roosters for ball handling and defensive issues.

Savage has nine tries in his 14 games so far this year, and will be favoured to add to that record here.

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

After starting the season like a house on fire, Arthars has scored just a single try in his last six weeks, and needs to find a way to turn things around here.

He comes up against a Warriors side with more injuries and changes in their back five, which should create defensive fragilities.

He certainly knows how to find the tryline, and with the Broncos looking for improvement in their own attack and processes, should find a way to do so here.

Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)