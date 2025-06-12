The week before Origin 2 is upon us, leaving just five games, a host of new faces around squads thanks to Origin, and a nonetheless exceptionally important round of footy ahead of the ten teams on field.

Origin weeks always throw up chaotic results, but that means there is plenty of value to be found in the try-scoring markets.

Last week we went two for five in our predictions, but we will say our value play of the week got up in almost the exact way we tipped.

Moving onto Round 15, and there are plenty of players who will be out to cause havoc for their opposition.

Here are our most likely five.

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

The Dragons defence was nothing short of an abject disaster last weekend when they let in more than 50 points against the Dolphins.

They now move into Round 15 where they clash with a Sharks side seething themselves off a couple of heavy losses.

To put it nicely, the black, white and blue have looked anything but the premiership contenders they have often been touted as.

They will be keen to make a statement in the local derby, and their wingers could have an absolute field day if Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall get it right on the inside.

Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)