Round 4 has arrived in the NRL, and with surprises a plenty on the NRL ladder, another intriguing weekend of football lies ahead of the competition.

There have been plenty of high-scoring games over the opening three rounds, leaving plenty of value on the try-scoring table.

Already three players have scored five tries, and another ten have scored more than one per game played over the opening weeks of the season.

Here are our picks to cross the white stripe during Round 4.

Jaylan De Groot (Gold Coast Titans)

The Roosters have defensive fragilities all over the park, and have leaked plenty of points to start the 2025 campaign.

Intriguingly, they have allowed the opposition fullback to score in three of their last four starts.

There may be no Keano Kini this week for the Titans, but the club won't lose a stack with De Groot at the back as he prepares for his second NRL career start.

He scored on debut last year and threatened during his one QLD Cup game so far this year, laying on an assist but showing plenty of involvement.

Watch for him to pop straight into Kini's role and look to find the tryline in this one.

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Staggs was on a serious run of tries at the back end of last year, scoring four in his final five games.

The Broncos' centre is a focal point of the club's attack when fit, and while the Red Hill-based outfit have started the season two and one, there is no surprise he comes straight back into the starting side after recovering from injury.

Staggs has a serious ability to break tackles, and the Dolphins defence, particularly on the edges, hasn't been up to the mark over the opening games of 2025.

We expect Staggs to cross at some point during the local derby.

Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Kayal Iro has started 2025 in hot form, crossing for four tries in the first three games of the season.

He and the Sharks run into a far stronger Bulldogs outfit this weekend, but they will continue to look to be free-flowing with the footy, and Iro will be in the mix to score again.

The youngster is particularly dangerous with the ball in hand, and it has been backed up with four line breaks and 22 tackle busts to date this season, leading to his 4 tries, while he is also averaging 161 metres per game.

Jacon Saab (Manly Sea Eagles)

The Manly Sea Eagles come into this game off a strong win over the Canberra Raiders, while the Parramatta Eels have been a walking, talking disaster over the opening rounds of the season.

Somehow, Saab didn't cross for a try against the Raiders, and it's rare he goes more than a game in a row without scoring.

He had four in his last four games prior to Sunday's tryless effort against the Raiders, and has all the physical attributes to carry an enormous edge into this one against a chopping and changing Parramatta back five.

Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers)

The advantage Skelton brings to the table is his size, power and aggression. They are attributes which have served him well to date in his career, and at the Tigers, where he has scored two tries in three games.

Missing out against the Dolphins last weekend where he only played 48 minutes, Skelton previously scored against both Newcastle and Parramatta in the opening two rounds.

Averaging 172 metres per game and adding 13 tackle busts to date this season, it's not difficult to see how Skelton is creating his own luck, or why he is expected to find his way over the line against the Warriors.

Value play of the week: Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

If there is one major area the Dragons are short on this season, it's defence through the middle third.

There is no secret about it either. Coach Shane Flanagan has attempted to go on a recruitment run of middle third players, although has predominantly come up short on just about every chase.

David Klemmer comes off the bench this week for the Dragons in his first game for the club, but the Storm could well and truly run a muck through the middle third.

They have more likely try-scorers than their off-season recruit Stefano Utoikamanu, but he is the type of player who could cause nightmares for the Dragons' defence as he continues to work his way into Melbourne's system.