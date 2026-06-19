Former Parramatta Eels outside back Haze Dunster has had a horrid run of injuries which halted his progression in becoming a consistent NRL outside back. However, images surfacing on social media suggest he has joined the Wests Tigers NSW Cup side, signalling a close return to the top grade.

Bursting onto the scene in 2020, he made his NRL debut in an elimination final for the Parramatta Eels after being thrust into the action following Michael Jennings' suspension by the NRL hours before kick-off due to returning a positive drug test of a banned substance.

The following year Dunster secured a spot in the Eels top 30, playing 13 games across the season and picking up the club's Rookie of the Year accolade.

In 2022, Dunster suffered a shocking knee injury in pre-season, ruling him out for the entire year and requiring multiple surgeries.

The following year he was limited to five games in the Eels' top grade, and in 2024 spent most of the year in NSW Cup.

Dunster then underwent surgery in 2025 for an Achilles tendon rupture in the later stages of the season, marking another significant injury setback in his short career.

Former Eels outside back Haze Dunster has joined the Wests #NSWCup squad pic.twitter.com/idzcb4rz27 — NBWT (@NBWT__) June 18, 2026

A fresh change of scenery sees Dunster switch clubs and given an opportunity in the NSW Cup system for the Wests Tigers.

Dunster comes as a quality depth signing for the Tigers, who have struggled with injuries in the first half of the season and may rely on having him in their ranks given his NRL and finals experience.