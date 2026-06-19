It's safe to say that Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series did not end the way Kalyn Ponga would have liked.

In a moment of contentious controversy, referee Ashley Klein sent the Novacastrian from the playing field for a hit deemed illegal, in spite of the Bunker's assertion that such a penalty was not necessary.

Ponga's side would not withstand the ensuing barrage from the Blues, who escaped with a victory, with Ponga helpless to impact the outcome, from the bench.

Such proceedings placed a chip firmly on the 28-year-old's shoulder, and his performance in Game 2 proved as much.

Ponga was dangerous with ball in hand, exhibiting deft decision making right in the face of the Blues' defensive line, was safe under the high ball, and pulled the strings from behind the defensive line with aplomb.

"KP" was just happy to influence a win, and he told Zero Tackle as much, post-game.

"My own my focus throughout the week and heading into these camps is just to do my role and play the footy that I know I can play, and I think I did that tonight. I'm happy," Ponga said.

"Obviously with the result, winning's the main thing, it was do or die for us tonight, so I was glad we got it done."

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Ponga was glad to see his fellow backs cross for multiple tries, especially on the back of some tough carries coming out of their own end. Aiding the side's forwards in this endeavour was an obvious focus for the side, coming into the crucial encounter.

"It was just a full team effort. "Selly" (Selwyn Cobbo) looked good in the corners, Jojo (Fifita) as well, our outside backs were finishing tries, but it's the middles, it's everyone's job.

"I feel like we got our footy on tonight, which was good to see."

One of the best exponents of the fullback position in the modern game, Ponga admits to drawing confidence from the faith shown in him by his coach, Billy Slater, one of the best exponents of the position in the game's history.

"He's arguably one of the best to do in the game. He's still very knowledgeable, he watches more footy than anyone.

"He watches our footy, personally, every single Queenslander. So that amount of detail that he has, he definitely shares with us. It does make you confident."

Ponga will look to be similarly as impactful in Game 3, in Brisbane, next month.