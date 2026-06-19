The Dolphins have confirmed star halfback Isaiya Katoa will be sidelined with injury for their clash against the Wests Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood that the Tongan halfback suffered a knee injury early in the first half against the Sydney Roosters but played through the pain until he was given an early spell with eight minutes to go and the game wrapped up.

It is understood to be a minor MCL sprain, which can still result in one to two weeks on the sidelines, but the club has yet to confirm a return timeline.

Katoa has been in electric form this year for the NRL's latest expansion side, racking up 11 try assists and 12 line break assists, using tempo and elite playmaking skill to put his outside men away for points.

He has been a pivotal cog in the Dolphins' quest for a maiden finals appearance, and the club will no doubt take every precaution with Katoa to ensure he is fit and firing for the backend of the year.

Queensland Maroons backrower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki will return for the Dolphins despite being named on the extended bench. The Tongan star played eight minutes for the Maroons in Game 2 of the State of Origin series and is deemed ready to make his way back into the side.

Jack Bostock will return to the side after not being used on the NSW Blues six-man bench, while star Maroons trio in Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Max Plath and Selwyn Cobbo will all be given a rest after an exceptional outing in Queensland colours on Wednesday which saw them force a decider in Brisbane for Game 3.