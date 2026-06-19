The North Queensland Cowboys have locked down hooker Soni Luke for another year, extending his contract until the end of 2027.

The 30-year-old Tongan international has made eight appearances for Todd Payten's side this year, predominantly coming off the bench, with one 80-minute performance under his belt.

Luke made his NRL debut for the Penrith Panthers in 2022, and although he started his 2026 pre-season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he secured an early release that allowed him to go to Townsville.

The Cowboys are pleased with the extension and Luke's progress.

“We couldn't be more impressed with Soni since he arrived in North Queensland,” Cowboys Recruitment and List Manager Clint Zammit said.

“He was on a train and trial deal at South Sydney when we identified him as an option to add to our dummy-half depth, and he has quickly become an important part of our squad.

“His running game out of dummy-half provides a real point of difference for our attack, and away from the field, his leadership is exceptional.”

With Reed Mahoney comfortably wearing the number nine jersey, Luke provides depth and spark off the bench for the Cowboys despite only having 34 NRL appearances to his name.