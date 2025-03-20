Each week, Zero Tackle will be making our predictions for five players we think will cross the tryline, as well as finding a value play of the week.

Here are the five for Round 3.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

The Warriors fullback is yet to score a try this year, but he managed 6 in 17 games last year. He is well and truly overdue to cross as well with 77 receipts of the footy in the first two games and 130 metres per contest.

Maybe more importantly, he had six tackle breaks last week, and the Roosters' defence has been somewhat slow to react to fast feet through the middle third of the field in the opening two weeks.

Despite their win against the Panthers last week, the Roosters still leaked plenty of points, and it's high time Nicoll-Klokstad finds himself on the score sheet this season.

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

The emergence of Arthars as one of the game's better wingers has been rapid over the last couple of years.

He has been in fine try-scoring form to start the year too, cracking a hat-trick last weekend in the loss to the Raiders.

That loss will be stinging the Broncos, and it goes without saying they will be looking to put a fair score past their North Queensland rivals.

The Cowboys' defence on the edges has been a disaster to start the year too, so expect Arthars to have another big game here.

Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks)

Stonestreet is at exceptionally short odds to cross for a try against the defensively inconsistent South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday, and with good reason.

He has ten tries in seven games across his career, and two in two this season. Last weekend against the Cowboys, he had four line breaks for two tries to go with 229 metres.

Even in the season opener against a far stronger Panthers outfit, he managed 143 metres and a couple of tackle busts to look a threat of scoring.

Connor Tracey (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Tracey has been a consistent presence for the Bulldogs to start the year, scoring a try in each of Canterbury's two games so far against the Dragons and Titans.

His work with the ball, where he has averaged a staggering 236 metres per game, has him as one of the better fullbacks to start the year, and his involvement means he is always a threat of crossing for a try.

The Eels defence has been awful to start the year, so there is no reason to believe Tracey won't continue his red-hot start to 2025.

Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)

Savage has been lightning to start the 2025 NRL season. He already has three tries to his name in two games and has locked up a wing spot that had some doubt over it to start the campaign given the way Savelio Tamale and Albert Hopoate were pushing.

His speed was on full display against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend, and his footwork seems to improve every time he takes to the field.

Manly are somewhat vulnerable on the edge in defence, so we expect Savage to be well in the mix to add to his already impressive haul of tries to start the year.

Value play of the week: Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

This game has an absolute lottery feel about it. The Dolphins and Tigers have both had mixed starts to the campaign, but we know they can turn it on in a hurry, and both defences are susceptible to say the least.

It could be the sort of game where players fighting to make their own luck have their way, and May has been doing just that to start the year.

Already the surprise leader in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, May has put up enormous numbers in the run metres and tackle breaks department over the first fortnight.

He doesn't have a try to show for it yet, but we reckon that might just do a switch around this weekend.