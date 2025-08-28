Round 26 brings finals implications in almost every game, but results are as tricky as ever to tip, with plenty of teams producing inconsistent form lines and injuries playing their part towards the end of the season.

From the Penrith Panthers resting their entire side, to the three-way race for eighth spot, Round 26 has a stack of storylines to follow.

There will be plenty of try-scorers as well, with some mismatches across the board, and a number of returning players headlining the action.

After a tricky week in Round 25, here are the five players we are backing to find their way over for a four-pointer in Round 26.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

Tuivasa-Sheck's form in recent weeks has been absolutely outstanding.

The veteran outside back is running plenty, breaking the line and scoring tries for fun as the Warriors push to lock up a top-four spot.

He runs into the Eels this week, who have had plenty of issues in defence throughout 2025, so don't be surprised if it adds to his good form and recent record.

Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders)

Tamale returns from injury this weekend, and not a moment too soon for the Raiders, who have lost Xavier Savage for the remainder of the campaign to injury.

Tamale's ball-running ability prior to his own injury set his game apart from other outside backs in the competition, particularly in his rookie season after joining the Raiders ahead of 2025.

He will be looking to get straight back to his best, and if he does, a try should be on offer against the Tigers at some point.

Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Sloan earns a recall to the Dragons outfit for this weekend's clash against Manly, who ran up 60 points against the Dolphins last weekend.

That's not to say the Dragons can't score, though, and a nine-day break after their 40-0 loss to the Rabbitohs will leave them eager to fight their way back into the winner's circle after playing well above their station the previous month.

Sloan might have defensive issues, but he is an excellent attacking force and should find a way to score here against Manly, who have their own defensive weaknesses on the edge.

KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Iro is another returning player this weekend, just in time to join the Sharks' charge for the finals.

He had a phenomenal first half of the season when it came to try-scoring, and while he may need a moment to find his feet, it shouldn't take a miracle to score against Newcastle, who have been a mess at both ends of the park in recent weeks.

Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

We are expecting this one to resemble a basketball scoreline by the time it's all said and done.

The Dolphins score points for fun, but at times, give up just as many. The Titans aren't backward in chancing their arm either, and now with Des Hasler confirmed as a departing coach at the end of the year, they will throw caution to the wind in this one as they attempt to ruin any late finals push for their Queensland rivals.

Isaako runs the ball well, is an excellent finisher, and could have a considerable points haul in this one with a try and plenty of goals.

Value play of the week - Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

The games with players being rested this weekend present plenty of value in the try-scoring department.

While the Bulldogs play a Panthers reserve grade side, we are looking a little further ahead into the weekend, with Victor Radley coming up against a Melbourne side missing a handful of key figures.

The Roosters are still outsiders for this game, but will give it a solid shake, and someone like Radley is going to have to stand up in the absence of Sam Walker.