Another week of high-stakes NRL action is upon us, with the race for spots in the top eight reaching fever pitch.

Just four weeks of the season remain, and every point is becoming critical for some teams with for and against likely to be the decider for a whole host of finals spots.

Round 23 saw us land three of our five predicted try-scorers.

This week, the highlights are Penrith against Melbourne in a potential grand final preview, the Queensland derby between the Broncos and Dolphins, the Roosters clashing with the Dolphins, and the Warriors desperate to turn things around against the Dragons.

You can check out how every team is sitting on the run home with our predicted final ladder, and read on for the five players we think are most likely to crash over for a four-pointer this weekend, as well as our value play of the week.

Hugo Savala (Sydney Roosters)

It's not consistent, but the Sydney Roosters have a knack for dragging teams into high-scoring shootouts.

The Bulldogs aren't the team you'd expect there either, given their defensive record, but it's no guarantee. They do have off moments.

More importantly, the Bulldogs sometimes struggle to match the fast pace in the middle. That is something Savala brings in spades.

His combination with Sam Walker is one to watch, and coming off a try against the Dolphins last week, he could go back-to-back this time around.

Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Talakai may not be the same player he was when he spent a half of footy breaking Morgan Harper a number of years ago, but that doesn't mean he isn't a force to be reckoned with in the centres anymore.

The powerful ball-runner comes up against a Titans defence that has been shaky on both edges this year.

The Sharks' outside backs will be seething after their ordinary effort against the Dragons last weekend, too.

This should be the biggest win of the weekend on the scoreboard, and if Talakai doesn't play a part in that, you'd be surprised, as he looks to add to his solitary try so far this year.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

The Hammer is a try-scoring machine for a fullback.

He has 17 in 17 games this year, and has an impressive strike rate in previous clashes against the Broncos.

The Broncos are also reeling from major injuries, and if they don't have polish and control in attack, they could well have less than 50 per cent of the ball in this one.

Trying to defend the Tabuai-Fidow-led attack for long periods just isn't a fun endeavour, and we'd be surprised if he doesn't score here.

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

If there is a player - and, more broadly, a team - with a point to prove this weekend, then it's Tom Trbojevic and the Manly Sea Eagles.

A quiet year, really, for Trbojevic to this point has seen him only cross for four tries, but after a stint at centre, he was back at fullback last weekend and managed a try against the Raiders in a losing effort.

Playing the Tigers this weekend, the Sea Eagles must win, and if they are going to do that, then their champion fullback will play an enormous hand in delivering the result.

Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

Gagai hasn't exactly been known for his try-scoring ability this season, only finding the tryline twice.

It's the equal worst return of his career to date, with no other season seeing fewer than four tries.

On the balance of probability, he has a try or two left in him this season following his re-signing with the club for 2026, and against the Cowboys, with a move back to centre locked in after spending time at fullback, it should be this week where he finds his way back across the line.

Value play of the week - Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Damien Cook has only crossed for a single try so far this year, but the last time he had less than two in a season was way back in 2016.

The crafty dummy half has been in strong form for the Red V, who have turned things around in recent weeks. Against a fatigued Warriors outfit who appear to be running out of puff, this could be his best chance to get a second for the season, whether that comes during the early exchanges at hooker, or once Jacob Liddle comes onto the park and he plays more of a ball-running lock forward role.