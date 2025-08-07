Wild weather last weekend created an absolute lucky dip when it came to tipping try-scorers, but with the race to the finals on, it's another tough weekend ahead in predicting results and four-point finders.

Just five weeks remain in the 2025 NRL regular season, and with the hunt for spots in the finals still featuring numerous teams, we have some massive clashes again this weekend.

After a difficult weekend last time out, here is who we think are the best chances of crossing in Round 23.

» Five weeks to go: Every NRL team's run home, predicted final ladder

Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers)

The story Jenkins has written this year has been one of the best anywhere in the competition.

Leaving the Knights to take a chance on the Ron Massey Cup back in the west of Sydney, Jenkins has jumped all the way into the top grade, scoring 11 tries in 17 games.

It realises some of the potential he had on display when he was originally at the foot of the mountains, stuck behind a host of players.

The Knights' defence has been poor on the edges at the best of times this year, so it would be no surprise for the outside back to make it three games in a row with a try.

Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

Garrick's move back to the wing has been one that has brought results.

After scoring in just four individual games from 14 appearances in the centre, Garrick crossed for a try in each of his first three on the wing.

His speed and height make him one of Manly's great threats, and he should snap a fortnight-long spell without scoring here as the Sea Eagles chase a desperate win over Canberra to keep their season ticking and finals hopes properly alive, and beyond the flicker they will be with another loss.

Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

To label Tyrell Sloan's situation as frustrating would be an understatement.

It seems, due to his defence, that he is only playing because the Dragons are virtually out of options on the wing due to injury.

Set for a release from the club, it's certainly not his attack that has created that situation with 15 tries in 16 games to date this season.

He didn't score in awful conditions last weekend against Canberra, but scored six in the previous four games. If the Dragons are competitive against Cronulla, he will score.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

Tuivasa-Sheck had one of his best games of the season last weekend, showcasing exceptional involvement as he tried to inspire his team over the Dolphins.

While they didn't get the result, and the veteran back didn't get a try, he has averaged 210 metres per game this year, and in what is a must-win game against the Bulldogs, will be looking to take advantage of opportunities that will surely present themselves.

Zac Laybutt (North Queensland Cowboys)

An intriguing selection call this weekend from Todd Payten, with Cowboys centre Zac Laybutt moving out to the wing.

He hasn't had the greatest of success scoring tries from the centres, although all three of his four-pointers this year have come in his last five appearances.

The Cowboys regularly create opportunities down his side of the park, though. He has two try assists to his name to go with the three tries, and given the Eels at times struggle on the edges in defence, Laybutt's footwork and speed should get him a try here.

Value play of the week - Lachlan Hubner (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The game between the Titans and Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon might not quite be a spoon bowl, but it sure is a lottery.

Neither side has been able to put together any consistency or run of substance that suggests they are must-see tips, and it could either be seriously low-scoring, or an entertaining one for the neutrals.

We expect that both teams will concede at some point in the middle third of the field, and Lachlan Hubner has been one of South Sydney's best this year.

His ball-running should have him in line for an opportunity to score here.