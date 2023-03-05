It may only be Round 1, but the match review committee is already working overtime after charging five players from Saturday's games alone.

While no charges came from Manly and Canterbury's clash at 4 Pines Park, it was the outside backs that attracted the referee's attention when the Cowboys and Raiders met, whilst three Cronulla Sharks' forwards received unwanted attention from the MRC.

After escaping the pre-season challenge with just a fine, Jordan Rapana will now miss game time following a shoulder charge on Scott Drinkwater during the first-half.

The winger collected North Queensland's fullback in the 28th minute, and after copping a grade one charge, will miss three games with an early guilty plea, which extends to four if fails in contesting it.

Kyle Feldt also picked up a grade one charge after a high tackle on Corey Harawira-Naera, however the premiership-winning winger will be forced to pay $1,000 if he takes the plea, or face a $1,500 fine if he fights it.

Meanwhile in the Shire, tempers flared without really exploding, attracting three charges for Cronulla forwards throughout the clash.

Both Briton Nikora (shoulder charge) and Braden Hamlin-Uele (careless high tackle) will face fines for their hits on Cameron Murray and Cody Walker respectively.

Nikora has a $3,000 fine lingering over him, which could become a two-game ban if he contests it, while Hamlin-Uele's $1,800 balloons to $2,500 if he fails at the judiciary.

The big one, however, is Wade Graham, who is set to be sidelined for at least three weeks for his shot on Davvy Moale.

Graham raced out of the line to put what looked like a monster shot live, however replays confirmed the back-rower leapt off the ground and made contact with his head, resulting in a sin-binning for the co-captain.

The forward could miss four games if he fights the charge and doesn't succeed in beating the charge. Being a grade one reckless high tackle, it can't be downgraded any further, meaning the 32-year-old will need to beat the charge entirely.

The players have until Tuesday morning to submit their pleas.