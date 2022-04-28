With Latrell Mitchell almost zero chance to take his spot in the series opener, the Blues are looking for a new option at centre.

It can't be Clint Gutherson and it can't be Jack Wighton. It was tried, tested and has failed in the past. The Blues need to run with a specialist centre.

So of course I'm going to suggest running out a five-eighth as a centre.

That said, Burton is the reigning Dally M centre of the year. He was nothing short of incredible during his time out wide for the Panthers.

Given the fact the Blues side will include both Penrith halves as well as the likely inclusion of Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin, it's fair to say Burton would fit right in.

Prior to the injury to Mitchell, Burton was probably low down the pecking order given his early season form (or struggle to find it) but a move back to the centres makes the world of sense.

His utility value could see him picked in the 14 jersey off the bench. He covers a range of positions if anything goes wrong.

For mine though he's within the top few options at centre.

Campbell Graham

Sticking with the centre options, I am absolutely shocked that South Sydney centre Campbell Graham's name hasn't been in the talk.

Names such as Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton, Bradman Best and Zac Lomax have been floated but Graham is in far better form than at least two of those options.

Graham has three tries and two try assists in the opening six games. He's been one of Souths best despite their indifferent results.

He is running over 130 metres per game and tackling at 85 per cent. He's a threat in attack and strong in defence.

I would have no qualms at all with Campbell Graham's inclusion. In fact I'd argue it is overdue. He seems to be overlooked for every out of position option.

His recent form has been very, very good. If he continues to dominate then his name will enter the conversation real quick.

Nicho Hynes

In the pre-season, we heard it all. Nicho Hynes was a Storm system player. He was capable only of playing fullback.

Well fast forward seven rounds and Hynes is neck and neck with Ryan Papenhuyzen for the Origin utility position for Origin 1.

He can play anywhere from fullback, centres, halves or in the front line. He adds extreme utility value and has the creativity to bust a tired forward pack wide open.

Hynes has been in incredible form since his move into the halves. His kicking game has evolved into a real weapon for the Sharks.

He probably should have made his Origin debut last year but 2022 looks like his year.

At very least Hynes will be in the squad somewhere. Whether or not he makes his actual debut is 50-50 right now but he couldn't have done much more to this stage to put his name in lights.

Victor Radley

Radley has long been touted as an State of Origin player but seems to have fallen down the pecking order in the past 12 months. I'm here to return his name to the discussion.

The Roosters lock is running for over 100 metres per game and tackling at 94 per cent. His stats are skewed by an injury in Round 1. He played the full 80 minutes twice in a row prior to ANZAC Day.

Origin bench spots are all about impact. Radley is capable of that game changing shot in defence or a line break in attack. He can find the try line or an offload when required.

Isaah Yeo has the lock position (ah hem) locked up but Radley offers plenty of upside from the bench.

His form is well ahead of Jake Trbojevic while Murray seems to be married to a spot in the second row at the representative level.

There are a few locks in this Origin forward pack (Haas, Yeo, Crichton, Murray) but there are spots up for grabs.

2022 could be the year we finally see the Roosters firebrand unleashed in the sky blue.

Haumole Olakau'atu

If the Blues want a young option who can provide impact off the bench, the Manly second rower is arguably first up.

His form this season has been incredible, which builds on his outstanding 2021.

Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims, and Dale Finucane are all playing well but as some stage the Blues will need to blood a younger option. Olakau'atu is in form that is hard to ignore.

He has played big minutes all season, with 66 his shortest stint. I'd guess he'd come in as an impact player for around 30 to 35 minutes at Origin. That's a scary thought.

If I'm a Queensland forward I'd want Brad Fittler to overlook the 23-year-old.

Perhaps it is a year too soon, more given the amount of big-name, established forwards currently ahead of him rather than anything he has or hasn't done.

The more thought I give it the more I want to see Olakau'atu picked. My guess is he'll be in or around the extended squad and I would not begrudge him a debut.