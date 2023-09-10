Five players have been charged by the NRL's match review committee from Saturday's pair of NRL finals, but none will face suspension.

Maybe the biggest concern was for the New Zealand Warriors, where captain and key forward Tohu Harris came up with a second half crusher tackle on Penrith fill in centre Luke Garner during the club's 32 points to 6 loss.

The tackle was penalised and placed on report, but the match review committee have seen it fit to return a Grade 1 charge on the tackle, despite the fact it appeared as if Harris had committed a textbook crusher style tackle.

The offence - which is the first on the 12-month rolling record for Harris - will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he rolls the dice and loses at the judiciary.

The other four charges were all out of the late game - an elimination final which saw the Sydney Roosters come away with a thrilling one-point, 13-12 victory over the Cronulla Sharks.

All of Sam Walker, Briton Nikora, Wade Graham and Thomas Hazelton will feel the brunt of financial penalties for offences committed during the game.

Walker, Graham and Hazelton have all been slapped with Grade 1 careless high tackles on Braydon Trindall, Joseph Suaalii and Billy Smith respectively. For Walker, a first offence means he will be up for $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 to fight and lose, while Graham and Hazelton will both pay either $1800 or $2500 for a second offence.

It will also be Graham's final offence of his career, with the Sharks second-rower slipping into retirement.

The other charge was recorded against Nikora for dangerous contact on Suaalii. Like the high tackles, the offence is Grade 1 and he will pay either $1800 or $2500 if he loses at the judiciary.

All five players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.