The Cronulla Sharks brought the axe down on John Morris early in their 2021 season, and now it's Morris' turn to swing the axe, this time on his former club's 2022 campaign.

Despite guiding the club to a top eight finish in both of his first two seasons at the helm, Cronulla gave their former player the flick early last season due to a lack of ability to beat the top sides.

The Sharks didn't beat a single side that finished in the top eight that season, or in Morris' last 20 months as head coach. Their last 'big scalp' under the veteran player was a 39-24 victory in August 2019 - ironically coming against South Sydney, the same club that beat Morris 18-0 in his 300th and final NRL game.

Of the 17 players named to line-up for the Sharks in Saturday night's sudden-death match, Morris has signed or coached 11 of them, and has his fingerprints all over this side.

While Craig Fitzgibbon reaps the rewards of the seeds Morris planted, the former head coach joined South Sydney as Jason Demetriou's right hand man, helping the Rabbitohs with the defensive side of their game.

Now facing the Sharks in an elimination match, a host of Rabbitohs players realise the effect Morris has had on a playing group, and how advantageous he is leading into the game.

“Coming from the Cronulla Sharks, he knows their systems, it’s a little advantage there,” prop Junior Tatola The Sydney Morning Herald.