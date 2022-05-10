The fight for Cameron Munster is about to expand, with the Sydney Roosters reportedly set to enter the race for the game's most in-form, and most wanted player.

The Melbourne Storm are desperate to hang onto their star five-eighth, who this weekend will look to guide his club past defending premiers the Penrith Panthers in a battle of the game's two best halves combinations.

Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes to take on Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

The on-field battle is mouth-watering.

But the off-field one is developing into just as much of a ding-dong battle, with the Storm yesterday reportedly increasing their offer in the face of increasing competition.

Instead of two years, they are now offering Munster a third, as well as a reported increase in value from the $750,000 they were formerly willing to pay the star.

Munster's manager, Braith Anasta, has previously confirmed talks have already been held with the Dolphins, while coach Wayne Bennett is confident things are progressing in their fight for the Storm star.

The Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs have also been named as clubs who are interested, while the Newcastle Knights dropped out of the race the moment they re-signed Kalyn Ponga on a five-year deal, locking him into the Hunter until at least the end of the 2027 season on a reported value of more than $1 million per season.

While it's not likely that the Roosters, with their own stretched salary cap, are going to be able to match it with the Dolphins when it comes to value for Munster, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that hasn't stopped Nick Politis, Trent Robinson and the Roosters' recruiting staff on embarking on an ambitious poaching raid to potentially bring Munster to Bondi.

It's understood that when it comes to finances, no club will be able to match the Dolphins.

They have reportedly put over $1 million on the table per season in a desperate attempt to bring a marquee player to Redcliffe.

The expansion club has so far missed every target they have looked at in terms of marquee talent for their first season and is still yet to sign a single spine player.

The Storm have stated time and time again Munster won't be leaving before the end of 2023 though, so the other clubs in the hunt are realistically only pursuing Munster from the beginning of 2024 - which means they can't submit a formal offer until November 1.

That gives the Storm six months of exclusive negotiating time with Munster to try and lock up the star for good, with the club still believing Melbourne is the best spot for Munster in multiple ways.

The Roosters entering the race raises eyebrows though given they have both Luke Keary and Sam Walker on the books. In saying that, Keary is now 30 years of age and the club have struggled in their attack to start the new year, with Keary not returning all that well from his ACL injury last season.

Keary is on-contract with the club until the end of 2024 though, while Walker is off-contract at the end of 2023, potentially opening a spot in the starting team for Munster if the club can make it work under their salary cap, which will have to cope with the arrival of Brandon Smith for 2023.