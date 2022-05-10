The Melbourne Storm have elevated their bid to keep Cameron Munster at the club until 2026.

According to Brent Read and Phil Rothfield of the Daily Telegraph, the Storm have added a third year to their two-year offer. Previously, the Storm had offered a reported two year, $1.5 million deal. That new third year would also see an increased payment.

The Dolphins could (and should) offer Cameron Munster a deal worth up to $1.2 million per year - well above what the Storm have offered.

The Storm are reportedly hoping the third year of security, along with a heftier payment and the club believing Melbourne is the best spot for the star, will be enough to keep their superstar five-eighth in Melbourne.

For months now, there have been rumours and reports about Munster's future at the club. After the Storm prioritised the signings of Harry Grant Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates, some thought that the Storm were disrespecting Munster.

Sitting at the top of the table after the Penrith Panthers' loss to the Parramatta Eels, with a differential of +225 before round 10, the Storm are the best team in the NRL. Cameron Munster in almost career-best form has been the main piece in the Storm's play in 2022.

There is no doubt the Melbourne Storm is the best place in the NRL for Munster to be on-field. They are guaranteed a preliminary final every year for the foreseeable future - that isn't guaranteed anywhere else.

However, knocking back a deal from the Dolphins that could see you paid millions more money over the length of the contract won't be easy. Rugby league is a sport in which your career can be over in a split second. That is something in the back of every player's mind when they sign a contract. It only takes one injury.

Signing with the Dolphins would see Munster gain financial security for himself and his family, move back to his home state and be the marquee signing of a new club under Wayne Bennett. Signing with Melbourne means he will win.

The Storm will be hoping this new offer along with guaranteed success will be enough for Munster to stay.