The NRL's Match Review Committee has charged two NRL stars out of their respective matches on Saturday night.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs took on the Wests Tigers while the Sydney Roosters faced the Melbourne Storm in Saturday night's action during the Origin period.

Bulldogs forward Sitili Tupouniua has been hit with a grade 1 shoulder charge, and given it is his second offence, the Tongan international will be fined $3000 on an early plea.

If Tupouniua wants to fight the charge and lose at the judiciary panel, his charge will be bumped up to a two match suspension.

In the later fixture, Sydney Roosters forward Siua Wong was booked with a grade 1 contrary conduct charge on Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster.

It will see Wong fined $1800 at an early plea or bumped up to a $2500 fine if found guilty at the panel.

The Bulldogs face the Parramatta Eels on June 8, meanwhile, the Roosters will travel to the nation's capital to face the Canberra Raiders.