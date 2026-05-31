The Dolphins have reportedly extended one of their most exciting outside backs, with livewire Trai Fuller agreeing to terms on a 12-month extension.

Fuller has decided where his future will lie, with NewsCorp reporting that he will remain in Redcliffe despite interest from other clubs.

The St George Illawarra Dragons sought the Dolphins fullback for a mid-season switch to provide a band-aid solution to their attacking problems.

However, the Dragons couldn't offer anything following this season, with Fuller opting to remain in Queensland.

Since then, the Red V have gone on to sign attacking weapons in Scott Drinkwater and Luke Metcalf to join them in Wollongong.

The 29-year-old star will battle it out for a spot in the Dolphins star-studded back line, which includes Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Jermain Isaako and Jack Bostock.

Fuller has made three appearances this year and 19 totalling his NRL career since his debut in 2023.

The Dolphins are building strongly as they are looking to snap up their first finals appearance since entering the NRL in 2023.

The latest expansion side sits in seventh position and boasts six wins and five losses in their 2026 campaign.