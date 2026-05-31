Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has signalled his irritation with the referee following calls that he found frustrating in his side's loss.

The Bulldogs went down to the Wests Tigers in a 22-16 loss, which saw a few calls go against the Belmore-based team.

Following the match, Ciraldo spoke of his disappointment with the calls, headlined by a Josh Curran charge down that went against him.

“No, not at all,” Ciraldo said regarding whether he was happy with the calls against his side.

“I'm sending another email in this week and I get something written back. The Josh Curran one, maybe the charge down is gone.

“His foot did touch him, but Josh charged the ball down first and was chasing the kick and then Jarome's foot hit him.

If that's the way it is, I'll cop that. Jarome clearly didn't think it was a penalty because he turned and chased, but again, if the foot touches, okay.”

Ciraldo had further questioning of the refereeing decisions after he compared two different calls that went against his side.

“The more disappointing one was to go down the other end. Someone offside takes out our fullback, then that's a try,' Ciraldo added.

“What's worse? Someone touches your foot or someone takes out your fullback and they score a try.

“Then there's the other tries. They look like they were held up, but it's a try. "Critta" (Stephen Crichton) gets over the line, looks very similar to that but it's a no try.