Tevita Pangai Junior, a former NRL forward for four different teams and a one-time NSW Blues representative, has made an official call on his playing career, signing with a new club.

After spending the 2025 season with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, Pangai Junior will remain in France, but has instead decided to sign a "temporary" contract with Sporting Club Leucate, who compete in the sixth division of the French rugby union competition.

Deciding to stay in the south of France due to his wife giving birth to their child, the move to the lower tiers of French rugby union came after a move to the ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby and Warrington Wolves fell through.

“Tevita Pangai Junior temporarily joins the Damier Family," a statement translated from French read.

"At the end of his contract with the Catalan Dragons, he decided to stay in the south of France where his wife should give birth to their child.

“Totally amateur, connected by mutual friends, he wants to discover and progress in rugby at XV. He hopes in the future to find a professional club corresponding to his level.

“Waiting for the acceptance of his file by the FFR, he begins training with his new Sporting teammates today. This Wednesday Tevita, signed the official documents of her membership.”

Previously admitting that he would like to retire in Australia and was interested in returning to the NRL in 2026, Pangai Junior spent nine seasons in the NRL, where he had stints with the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and The Dolphins.

During this time, he registered 147 first-grade matches and nine international appearances for Tonga as well as one game for the NSW Blues during the 2023 State of Origin series.