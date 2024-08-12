Announcing he will make the move to the Super League next season, Tevita Pangai Junior hasn't ruled out a return to the NRL after his overseas stint.

Returning to the competition this year with The Dolphins after admitting he fell out of love with rugby league and decided to pursue a career in boxing, the front-rower has shown that he hasn't missed a beat in the NRL.

His good form ever saw him linked with a potential move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2025 which would see him follow head coach Wayne Bennett.

However, these links would come to an abrupt ending after it was confirmed he had signed a one-year deal with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

Speaking to News Corp, the one-time NSW Blues representative revealed his ambition to return to the NRL in the future admitting he wants to end his rugby league career in Australia.

“I would like to retire back in Australia,” the six-time Tongan international said.

“Yes, that (going to Souths in 2026) is an option if the old fella (Bennett) wants me.

“I love Wayne and if he was able to find a spot for me at Souths (next season), maybe that would have been an option to stay in the NRL.

“If Uncle Wayne wants me at Souths, obviously I will look at it, but I've still got a long process.

“I want to go over to France, get my body right and play my best football for Catalans. I'm looking forward to playing in the Super League and then I'll see what's available after this trip.”

Debuting with the Brisbane Broncos in 2016, Pangai Junior has amassed nearly 150 NRL appearances, including stints with the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Still only 28, a move back to Australia wouldn't be out of the picture, considering he is still in the prime of his career. But, before this could come to fruition and before he moves overseas, he wants to guide The Dolphins to their maiden finals series.

“I would love to help get the Dolphins to the finals,” he added.

“I had the option of staying at the Dolphins and there's nothing against the club, they have been great to me, but at my age it's a good opportunity to go overseas for a short time and see the world.

“I'd love to come back to the NRL. For now, I'm really happy at the Dolphins, we have a quality group of guys, and hopefully we can do something in the finals.”