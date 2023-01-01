Gold Coast Titan's Kieran Foran (Image: Gold Coast Titans Twitter)

Every year, NRL players partake in a game of musical chairs, swapping chairs and switching jerseys as each club looks to build a premiership-winning roster for next season.

Some clubs grow stronger, some fall away, even Penrith who are built on their junior system were forced to recruit from outside. Every single side has a weakness they're looking to cover, a hole in their outfit.

So which player will change your club's fortunes in 2023? A superstar or a young gun, a toiler or someone flashy?

Here is every club's biggest signature for the upcoming NRL season.

Brisbane Broncos - Reece Walsh

Brisbane's backline picks itself after snaring Reece Walsh, who started the 2021 season with Brisbane before securing an early release to the Warriors.

As quick between the ears as he is on his feet, the signature will push Tesi Niu to reserve grade, but what other option does Kevin Walters have?

If it wasn't for a niggling calf injury, this custodian would already have a Maroon jersey hung up on the wall, and will compliment Adam Reynolds' poise in attack as the Broncos look to return to finals footy for the first time since 2019.

Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Reece Walsh passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on November 26, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Canberra Raiders - Pasami Saulo

An underrated toiler from Newcastle, Pasami Saulo looks set to slot straight into Canberra's best 17 after signing with the Green Machine for 2023.

While they have the likes of Josh Papalii, Corey Horsburgh and Joseph Tapine in the front-row, expect Saulo to join the bench after Adam Elliott's departure, which could even push Tapine to lock.

Pasami doesn't need to set the world alight for Canberra fans to see how much impact this former Knight can have.

NRL Rd 22 - Warriors v Knights
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 10: Pasami Saulo of the Knights looks on during warmup prior to the round 22 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium on August 10, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Canterbury Bulldogs - Reed Mahoney 

While Viliame Kikau steals the spotlight, Reed Mahoney is the signature that'll drag the Dogs from the cusp of the top eight to contenders.

The headgear-clad rake was key in Parramatta's charge to the Grand Final, as tough as he is skilful, notably his kicking game flying under the radar and taking a stack of pressure off Matt Burton.

For a side that's struggled in attack at times, Mahoney's arrival is set to turn Belmore's fortunes upside down.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates a try with team mates Bailey Simonsson and Reed Mahoney during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Cronulla Sharks - Oregon Kaufusi

One of Parramatta's unsung heroes this season, Cronulla have sured up their middle third after securing Oregon Kaufusi on a two-year deal.

Kaufusi stepped out of the shadows this season, not just playing an NRL Grand Final, but also starting lock for Samoa in the World Cup final.

Add in the likes of Toby Rudolf, Dale Finucane, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Royce Hunt and Jack Williams, and the Sharks will be rolling through the middle of opposition sides in 2023.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Oregon Kaufusi of the Eels celebrates scoring a try during the round 6 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Dolphins - Sean O'Sullivan

You know if Andrew Johns is calling someone 'one of the smartest players in the NRL', you're onto a winner.

Sean O'Sullivan excelled in Nathan Cleary's absence this season, his pinpoint kicking game really putting opposition teams to the torch, an exciting prospect for incoming Dolphins fans.

Likely partnering Anthony Milford at the scrum base in the club's inaugural season, this is the first season O'Sullivan will start as a team's first choice No. 7, and watch him run with the opportunity.

NRL Rd 2 - Dragons v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Sean O'Sullivan of the Panthers offloads the ball during the round two NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Penrith Panthers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on March 18, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Gold Coast Titans - Kieran Foran

This one is about as straight forward as they come.

In the likes of AJ Brimson, Toby Sexton, Jayden Campbell, David Fifita and Moeaki Fotuaika, they have so much youth and exuberance, so much potential, but they don't have the experience to steer the ship.

Enter Foran.

The former Sea Eagle will join his fifth NRL club and likely start at halfback, parenting AJ Brimson, and provide a much needed steady hand to put the Titans in good stead and away from the bottom of the ladder.

Gold Coast Titan's Kieran Foran (Image: Gold Coast Titans Twitter)

Manly Sea Eagles - Kelma Tuilagi

Another member of the Samoan World Cup side, Tuilagi was virtually unknown until this season, bursting onto the scene despite the Wests Tigers woes.

Playing in 22 of 24 games this year at club level, Josh Schuster's move into five-eighth will open up a starting spot for Tuilagi on the left edge, and form a dynamite back-row combination with Haumole Olakau'atu.

Running off Schuster's no-look passes and the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Reuben Garrick running around his outside, expect 2023 to be a big one for Kelma.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Kelma Tuilagi of the Tigers celebrates after scoring a try during the round 22 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Wests Tigers at QCB Stadium, on August 14, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm - Eli Katoa

While all the plaudits will write about the big season Tariq Sims is in for in his maiden season at the Storm, it's Eli Katoa that Melbourne fans should be getting excited about.

A former Warrior, Katoa shot onto the scene in 2020, however his form has been patchy since, but there's no coach to unlock his ability like Craig Bellamy.

An excellent hole runner, watch this nimble forward hit his straps running outside Jahrome Hughes all season, definitely a name for the little black book.

NRL Rd 4 - Panthers v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Eliesa Katoa of the Warriors looks on during the round four NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium on June 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

New Zealand Warriors - Dylan Walker

Denied a Kiwi jersey because he played for the Kangaroos eight years ago, Walker has already been confirmed to start the season as Andrew Webster's bench utility for 2023.

Shifting from the centres into a mobile lock role over the past two seasons, Walker has discovered an entirely new skillset running at tired middle forwards, and offers a great mid-half change of pace for the Warriors next season.

While they'll start with a more rock solid lock forward in Tohu Harris, expect Harris to shift into either prop or an edge when Walker comes onto the pitch.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles looks dejected after the try to Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs during the NRL Semi Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles at ANZ Stadium on September 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Newcastle Knights - Jackson Hastings

The Newcastle Knights arguably have the most underrated recruitment drive across the competition heading into 2023, but no player headlines the list more than Jackson Hastings.

The former Tiger doesn't just deliver the ability to build pressure and kick into the corners, he delivers leadership to a club that's crying out for it more than any other side.

Maturity, the ability to hold yourself and those close to you to a level of standards, Hastings will drag these young Knights into some consistency, and hopefully for Newcastle fans, some victories as well.

NRL Rd 18 - Wests Tigers v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Jackson Hastings of the Tigers looks dejected after the round 18 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, on July 17, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

North Queensland Cowboys - James Tamou

Is there anything more satisfying as a neutral fan than watching a player return to his former long-term club?

James Tamou returns to Townsville for the first time since 2016, and he's joining a drastically different looking side. No more Johnathan Thurston or Matt Scott, instead he'll be running out with youngsters like Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter.

It's a young squad with a few scattered older heads, but none bring experience like Tamou, who is just one of 17 men to win a premiership for the Cowboys in their history.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: James Tamou of the Cowboys celebrates with fans after victory during the 2015 NRL Grand Final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Parramatta Eels - Josh Hodgson

This entirely depends on which version of Josh Hodgson the Parramatta Eels receive.

Since arriving in Australia, Josh Hodgson has come close to a Dally M and played in a Grand Final, however he's also suffered a couple torn ACLs and not much football of late.

Turning 34 in 2023, Parramatta's decision to sign him on a multi-year deal is a risky one, however after losing Reed Mahoney to Canterbury, hopes will be high that Hodgson can find his old form.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 25: Josh Hodgson of the Canberra Raiders passes during the round 11 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the North Queensland Cowboys at GIO Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

Penrith Panthers - Luke Garner

It's a race between their back-row recruits in Luke Garner and Zac Hosking for Viliame Kikau's vacant edge spot in Penrith, and it's looking like the ex-Wests Tiger has his nose in front.

An excellent hole-runner, expect Garner to hit his ceiling running off Jarome Luai, and form a lethal combination with Izack Tago running on his hip.

Penrith's greatest aspect is their cohesion, and whether bringing an outsider in will upset the team dynamic is yet to be seen, but we're tipping Garner for a career-best season in 2023.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: Luke Garner of the Tigers watches on during the round two NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

South Sydney RabbitohsJye Gray

Easily the biggest unknown on this list, but trust us, South Sydney have got their hands on a good one.

An 18 year-old hailing from the sunshine state, Gray is considered the Rabbitohs long-term five-eighth after Cody Walker hangs up the boots in a few seasons time.

The young half is nimble on his feet and has blinding pace for a No. 6, he'll likely start the year in Jersey Flegg and end it in NSW Cup, but don't rule out a debut just yet.

St George Illawarra Dragons - Jacob Liddle

There's a lot of things this club needs at the moment, but a hooker was near the top of the list.

Jayden Sullivan was forced to spend minutes at rake late in the 2022 season, such was their dire need for a No. 9 following Andrew McCullough's retirement.

The former Tiger has battled injuries in his career however has come good in the last couple of seasons, becoming a mainstay in the Wests Tigers line-up and is all but guaranteed to start at hooker for the Red V this year.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: Jacob Liddle of the Tigers in action during the round nine NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on May 10, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters - Brandon Smith

Who else other than the hectic cheese himself?

While 2022 wasn't kind to Smith on the field, it's easy to forget he was the Dally M Hooker of the Year just 12 months earlier, and will form an absolute dynamite spine alongside James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Luke Keary.

His days as a middle forward are likely over, his running game combined with some real agile and fleet-footed forwards is going to make the Roosters one of the biggest premiership threats this season.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 16: Brandon Smith of the Melbourne Storm runs during a Melbourne Storm NRL media session at Gosch's Paddock on May 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers - David Klemmer

It may sound ridiculous, not choosing the likes of Apisai Koroisau or Isaiah Papalii, even John Bateman, but Klemmer gives them a level of aggression needed to contend with other packs.

Far and away the Knights' best forward in 2022, the fiery front-rower will lead the Wests Tigers from the front this season, and lay the platform for a potential return to finals footy for the first time since 2011.

Full of young forwards like Stefano Utoikamanu, Fonua Pole and Shawn Blore, Klemmer will take them under his wing as the Tigers' pack becomes formidable again.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: David Klemmer of the Newcastle Knights during the round 7 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)