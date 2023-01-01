Every year, NRL players partake in a game of musical chairs, swapping chairs and switching jerseys as each club looks to build a premiership-winning roster for next season.

Some clubs grow stronger, some fall away, even Penrith who are built on their junior system were forced to recruit from outside. Every single side has a weakness they're looking to cover, a hole in their outfit.

So which player will change your club's fortunes in 2023? A superstar or a young gun, a toiler or someone flashy?

Here is every club's biggest signature for the upcoming NRL season.

Brisbane Broncos - Reece Walsh

Brisbane's backline picks itself after snaring Reece Walsh, who started the 2021 season with Brisbane before securing an early release to the Warriors.

As quick between the ears as he is on his feet, the signature will push Tesi Niu to reserve grade, but what other option does Kevin Walters have?

If it wasn't for a niggling calf injury, this custodian would already have a Maroon jersey hung up on the wall, and will compliment Adam Reynolds' poise in attack as the Broncos look to return to finals footy for the first time since 2019.

Canberra Raiders - Pasami Saulo

An underrated toiler from Newcastle, Pasami Saulo looks set to slot straight into Canberra's best 17 after signing with the Green Machine for 2023.

While they have the likes of Josh Papalii, Corey Horsburgh and Joseph Tapine in the front-row, expect Saulo to join the bench after Adam Elliott's departure, which could even push Tapine to lock.

Pasami doesn't need to set the world alight for Canberra fans to see how much impact this former Knight can have.

Canterbury Bulldogs - Reed Mahoney

While Viliame Kikau steals the spotlight, Reed Mahoney is the signature that'll drag the Dogs from the cusp of the top eight to contenders.

The headgear-clad rake was key in Parramatta's charge to the Grand Final, as tough as he is skilful, notably his kicking game flying under the radar and taking a stack of pressure off Matt Burton.

For a side that's struggled in attack at times, Mahoney's arrival is set to turn Belmore's fortunes upside down.

Cronulla Sharks - Oregon Kaufusi

One of Parramatta's unsung heroes this season, Cronulla have sured up their middle third after securing Oregon Kaufusi on a two-year deal.

Kaufusi stepped out of the shadows this season, not just playing an NRL Grand Final, but also starting lock for Samoa in the World Cup final.

Add in the likes of Toby Rudolf, Dale Finucane, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Royce Hunt and Jack Williams, and the Sharks will be rolling through the middle of opposition sides in 2023.

The Dolphins - Sean O'Sullivan

You know if Andrew Johns is calling someone 'one of the smartest players in the NRL', you're onto a winner.

Sean O'Sullivan excelled in Nathan Cleary's absence this season, his pinpoint kicking game really putting opposition teams to the torch, an exciting prospect for incoming Dolphins fans.

Likely partnering Anthony Milford at the scrum base in the club's inaugural season, this is the first season O'Sullivan will start as a team's first choice No. 7, and watch him run with the opportunity.

Gold Coast Titans - Kieran Foran

This one is about as straight forward as they come.

In the likes of AJ Brimson, Toby Sexton, Jayden Campbell, David Fifita and Moeaki Fotuaika, they have so much youth and exuberance, so much potential, but they don't have the experience to steer the ship.

Enter Foran.

The former Sea Eagle will join his fifth NRL club and likely start at halfback, parenting AJ Brimson, and provide a much needed steady hand to put the Titans in good stead and away from the bottom of the ladder.

Manly Sea Eagles - Kelma Tuilagi

Another member of the Samoan World Cup side, Tuilagi was virtually unknown until this season, bursting onto the scene despite the Wests Tigers woes.

Playing in 22 of 24 games this year at club level, Josh Schuster's move into five-eighth will open up a starting spot for Tuilagi on the left edge, and form a dynamite back-row combination with Haumole Olakau'atu.

Running off Schuster's no-look passes and the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Reuben Garrick running around his outside, expect 2023 to be a big one for Kelma.

Melbourne Storm - Eli Katoa

While all the plaudits will write about the big season Tariq Sims is in for in his maiden season at the Storm, it's Eli Katoa that Melbourne fans should be getting excited about.

A former Warrior, Katoa shot onto the scene in 2020, however his form has been patchy since, but there's no coach to unlock his ability like Craig Bellamy.

An excellent hole runner, watch this nimble forward hit his straps running outside Jahrome Hughes all season, definitely a name for the little black book.

New Zealand Warriors - Dylan Walker

Denied a Kiwi jersey because he played for the Kangaroos eight years ago, Walker has already been confirmed to start the season as Andrew Webster's bench utility for 2023.

Shifting from the centres into a mobile lock role over the past two seasons, Walker has discovered an entirely new skillset running at tired middle forwards, and offers a great mid-half change of pace for the Warriors next season.

While they'll start with a more rock solid lock forward in Tohu Harris, expect Harris to shift into either prop or an edge when Walker comes onto the pitch.

Newcastle Knights - Jackson Hastings

The Newcastle Knights arguably have the most underrated recruitment drive across the competition heading into 2023, but no player headlines the list more than Jackson Hastings.

The former Tiger doesn't just deliver the ability to build pressure and kick into the corners, he delivers leadership to a club that's crying out for it more than any other side.

Maturity, the ability to hold yourself and those close to you to a level of standards, Hastings will drag these young Knights into some consistency, and hopefully for Newcastle fans, some victories as well.

North Queensland Cowboys - James Tamou

Is there anything more satisfying as a neutral fan than watching a player return to his former long-term club?

James Tamou returns to Townsville for the first time since 2016, and he's joining a drastically different looking side. No more Johnathan Thurston or Matt Scott, instead he'll be running out with youngsters like Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter.

It's a young squad with a few scattered older heads, but none bring experience like Tamou, who is just one of 17 men to win a premiership for the Cowboys in their history.

Parramatta Eels - Josh Hodgson

This entirely depends on which version of Josh Hodgson the Parramatta Eels receive.

Since arriving in Australia, Josh Hodgson has come close to a Dally M and played in a Grand Final, however he's also suffered a couple torn ACLs and not much football of late.

Turning 34 in 2023, Parramatta's decision to sign him on a multi-year deal is a risky one, however after losing Reed Mahoney to Canterbury, hopes will be high that Hodgson can find his old form.

Penrith Panthers - Luke Garner

It's a race between their back-row recruits in Luke Garner and Zac Hosking for Viliame Kikau's vacant edge spot in Penrith, and it's looking like the ex-Wests Tiger has his nose in front.

An excellent hole-runner, expect Garner to hit his ceiling running off Jarome Luai, and form a lethal combination with Izack Tago running on his hip.

Penrith's greatest aspect is their cohesion, and whether bringing an outsider in will upset the team dynamic is yet to be seen, but we're tipping Garner for a career-best season in 2023.

South Sydney Rabbitohs - Jye Gray

Easily the biggest unknown on this list, but trust us, South Sydney have got their hands on a good one.

An 18 year-old hailing from the sunshine state, Gray is considered the Rabbitohs long-term five-eighth after Cody Walker hangs up the boots in a few seasons time.

The young half is nimble on his feet and has blinding pace for a No. 6, he'll likely start the year in Jersey Flegg and end it in NSW Cup, but don't rule out a debut just yet.

30 years watching schoolboy footy and I’ve never seen a lad get stiffed as bad in not making the Australian Schoolboys side!! Keep your head up @jyegray you were simply outstanding and one of the best there all week! Remember, It’s only the opinion of people that really don’t pic.twitter.com/7TUMuL3y28 — Clinton Schifcofske (@choc111) July 10, 2022

St George Illawarra Dragons - Jacob Liddle

There's a lot of things this club needs at the moment, but a hooker was near the top of the list.

Jayden Sullivan was forced to spend minutes at rake late in the 2022 season, such was their dire need for a No. 9 following Andrew McCullough's retirement.

The former Tiger has battled injuries in his career however has come good in the last couple of seasons, becoming a mainstay in the Wests Tigers line-up and is all but guaranteed to start at hooker for the Red V this year.

Sydney Roosters - Brandon Smith

Who else other than the hectic cheese himself?

While 2022 wasn't kind to Smith on the field, it's easy to forget he was the Dally M Hooker of the Year just 12 months earlier, and will form an absolute dynamite spine alongside James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Luke Keary.

His days as a middle forward are likely over, his running game combined with some real agile and fleet-footed forwards is going to make the Roosters one of the biggest premiership threats this season.

Wests Tigers - David Klemmer

It may sound ridiculous, not choosing the likes of Apisai Koroisau or Isaiah Papalii, even John Bateman, but Klemmer gives them a level of aggression needed to contend with other packs.

Far and away the Knights' best forward in 2022, the fiery front-rower will lead the Wests Tigers from the front this season, and lay the platform for a potential return to finals footy for the first time since 2011.

Full of young forwards like Stefano Utoikamanu, Fonua Pole and Shawn Blore, Klemmer will take them under his wing as the Tigers' pack becomes formidable again.