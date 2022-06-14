Zero Tackle's NRL team of the week for Round 14 sees more clubs represented than in any other side this weekend as plenty of standout individual performances failed to get their respective teams over the line.

It was the North Queensland Cowboys leading the way with three selections in the team after their demolition job of the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday evening.

The Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles all had two players make the cut, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs all had a single player make the side.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 14 team.

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

Drinkwater has been simply phenomenal since coming into this Cowboys' side, making himself completely and totally undroppable.

He was again among - if not the - best on the park against the Dragons, scoring a try, running for 182 metres with five tackle busts and also making a try assist to take another nomination in the number one jumper.

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

The Penrith winger has slowly come back to his best, and that's where he was against the Knights on Sunday as the Panthers ran on 40.

Just four days removed from Origin 1, To'o made 268 metres, two line breaks and scored a double in a performance like which we have come to expect from the NSW winger.

3. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Talakai might have entered the game under a cloud of controversy, but he put that to the side and demolished the Warriors, running for 218 metres, scoring a try and adding four tackle breaks.

4. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Graham just continues to go from strength to strength, and simply must be in the NSW State of Origin picture, particularly if Latrell Mitchell isn't included.

He made 210 metres against the Titans, but also added a try assist, a line break and four tackle busts while defending strongly in a fantastic all-round performance.

5. Marion Seve (Melbourne Storm)

Seve, who is on a development contract at the Storm, but has been thrust into the team following the injury to Reimis Smith, had his best game against the Roosters, scoring a double, making 173 metres and adding three line breaks in an excellent effort.

6. Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks)

Moylan was the runaway five-eighth of the week on the algorithm, and with good reason, turning out what was probably his best performance of the year to date.

He scored a try, ran for 98 metres, added a couple of try assists and a tackle bust, and was a general all-round menace to the Warriors.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Cleary has often struggled to be at his absolute best this season, but he clearly took an average Origin performance personally, turning on a show for the Panthers as he assisted a try, ran the ball with plenty of intensity and played a hand in the lead-up to a number of tries.

8. Josh Aloiai (Manly Sea Eagles)

Aloiai has found form this year that he simply didn't have in 2021, or frankly, ever since his move to Manly.

Ranked as the number one prop this week, he ran for 224 metres, scored a double and had six tackle busts in an outstanding performance which had the Tigers' defence under fire all day.

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

Robson has been linked with a spot in the NSW Blues' squad for Game 2, and with performances like the one he churned out on Friday, it's not hard to see why.

He scored a try and was a weapon with the ball in hand, making 120 metres as he caught the Dragons' defence napping time and time again throughout the contest.

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Tapine just continues to go from strength to strength for the Raiders. He made a staggering 243 metres from 23 runs against the Broncos and it's tough to make an argument that he isn't the best prop in the competition right now.

11. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Olakau'atu is another player who has caught fire recently to gain his second straight nomination to the team of the week.

He crossed for another try, but made 12 tackle breaks and three line breaks with 73 post contact metres from his total of 179 from 17 runs.

12. Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm)

Kaufusi might have come out of the game under a cloud of controversy following his elbow on Sam Walker, but was otherwise fantastic in backing up from Origin. He scored a try, made a try assist, ran for 124 metres and added 34 tackles.

13. Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The most closely fought spot in this week's team, King edged out all of Jason Taumalolo, Patrick Carrigan, Jake Trbojevic, Cameron McInnes and Adam Elliott by eight points or less.

He was enormous for Canterbury, running for 172 metres from 17 carries including 77 post-contact metres, an offload and 39 tackles.

14. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Fa'asuamaleaui is the beating heart of the struggling Titans, and frankly, deserves better from his teammates.

Backing up from Origin, in just 47 minutes, he scored a double, made 177 metres and added a couple of line breaks to go with five tackle busts.

15. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

With injuries impacting Brisbane, Flegler was forced to stand up and play big minutes, and what a job of it he did. 196 metres from 18 runs, four tackle breaks, four offloads, a line break assist and 28 tackles.

16. Connelly Lemuelu (North Queensland Cowboys)

Lemuelu could be in line for plenty of game time over the second half of the season following an ACL injury to Heilum Luki, although he will have to fight with Ben Condon for the now vacant bench spot. He made 117 metres from 9 runs against the Dragons, adding a try, a line break and five tackle breaks.

17. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

The Tigers could really do with about five Alex Twal's on the field. He ran for 161 metres from 14 carries, added a line break and was superb for his side in getting over the top of Manly.