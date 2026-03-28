The Manly Sea Eagles sensational decision to axe Anthony Seibold just three rounds into a new season will give the club plenty of time to work out what comes next.

Seibold, in all seriousness probably should have been sacked at the end of 2025, but chairman Scott Penn and his board elected to carry on with the under seige head coach for another season.

In the end, it was proven quickly to be the wrong decision, with Manly losing three from three at home to start the new year.

On Friday, Seibold was terminated by Manly, and the club will now begin a process to appoint a new coach.

Reading between the lines of Saturday morning's press conference, the club is going to give interim coach Kieran Foran every chance to impress, but alongside the former star half, who else is in the mix?

Here are the eight options that should be under consideration by the Sea Eagles board and powerbrokers.

MORE COVERAGE

» Kieran Foran appointed as interim coach

» Everything Scott Penn, Jason King and Kieran Foran said

» The burning questions for Manly after Seibold's exit