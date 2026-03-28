The Manly Sea Eagles sensational decision to axe Anthony Seibold just three rounds into a new season will give the club plenty of time to work out what comes next.
Seibold, in all seriousness probably should have been sacked at the end of 2025, but chairman Scott Penn and his board elected to carry on with the under seige head coach for another season.
In the end, it was proven quickly to be the wrong decision, with Manly losing three from three at home to start the new year.
On Friday, Seibold was terminated by Manly, and the club will now begin a process to appoint a new coach.
Reading between the lines of Saturday morning's press conference, the club is going to give interim coach Kieran Foran every chance to impress, but alongside the former star half, who else is in the mix?
Here are the eight options that should be under consideration by the Sea Eagles board and powerbrokers.
MORE COVERAGE
» Kieran Foran appointed as interim coach
» Everything Scott Penn, Jason King and Kieran Foran said
» The burning questions for Manly after Seibold's exit
8. Kevin Walters
Maybe the most unlikely of the options that will be presented here, Walters is the current Australian coach and in his last coaching stint took Brisbane to a grand final.
A disappointing 2024 season after that lost grand final to Penrith saw him axed by the rutheless Red Hill-based operation, and he has since been splitting his time between the media and the Kangaroos, who he took over in 2025 ahead of the Ashes series.
There is a World Cup this year which he will coach at, but Walters, like a number of other coaches out of the game, has made no secret of his desire - he wants to be a career coach, and preferably, back in the NRL.
Walters has coaching ability - there is no doubt about that.
Whether he is the right fit for a club like Manly is up in the air though. He is a Broncos man, and left the Red Hill-based outfit with question marks left by not only fans, but administrators and the playing group.
But you'd have to assume the Sea Eagles, if they are doing their due dilligence, will talk to him.