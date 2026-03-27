The Manly Sea Eagles will be coached by Kieran Foran for the remainder of the 2026 NRL season.\n\nAfter making the surprise decision to part ways with Anthony Seibold on Friday evening, just three games into the 2026 season and into a two-year contract extension, the club's hierarchy promised an announcement on their interim coach on Saturday.\n\nThey announced it at a press conference on Saturday morning.\n\n"We are here today to announce interim head coach and we are pleased to announce Kieran Foran as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season," Manly owner Scott Penn said.\n\n"Obviously Kieran is well known to the Manly faithful. He played almost 200 games for the club, was recently appointed a life member, almost 320 games in the NRL, so clearly one of the most respected players in the game. \n\n"He has been with the club for the last six months in an assistant coach capacity and he was a warrior on the field. He has brought that attitude to the coaching staff which is one of the key reasons we have appointed him as interim head coach for the rest of the year.\n\n"The focus now, we have 21 games ahead of us. That's one of the key reasons we made the decision as early as we have. We certainly aren't out of it yet, we have a long way to go, if we win more than we lose for the rest of the season we will be in with a fighting chance for the finals and that's the focus right now. We are delighted Kieran is going to take the helm and we will see what we can do."\n\nForan, who played much of his career on the Northern Beaches and returned in an assistant coach capacity this season, only retired at the end of 2025 after finishing his playing days with the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nThe 35-year-old will be one of the youngest head coaches in the game's history.\n\nSpeaking on Fox Sports during halftime of the Brisbane Broncos and Dolphins clash Foran, who at that stage had not been told he was taking over as interim coach, admitted he was surprised by the news.\n\n“Shocked mate," he said. "Shocked."\n\n“Obviously, I came off air at six o'clock after being in here and received the news. It was business as usual for us this morning.\n\n“Obviously, a disappointing loss last night, but we were in there this morning at 6:30 with 'Seibs' himself going through the review of last night's game and then preparing for Sunday's training. We've got a game against the Dolphins on Thursday night.”\n\nJim Dymock was the other option for Manly to appoint as interim boss from the current coaching staff at the club.\n\nForan, who now has 21 games to prove his worth as a head coach, could well be on trial for the permanent gig.\n\nThere is a feeling around the club that the Sea Eagles need a head coach who understands the "Manly way". Foran would be an ideal candidate, and so too would Matt Ballin, who has been given the blessing of Michael Maguire to exit his role as an assistant coach at the Brisbane Broncos if Manly come knocking.