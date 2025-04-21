The Parramatta Eels are reportedly set to offer new contracts to three off-contract players as they continue rebuilding their roster under new coach Jason Ryles.

Taking over from Brad Arthur and interim coach Trent Barrett, Ryles has made several personal changes over the past few months, including the exits of Clint Gutherson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Blaize Talagi, Joe Ofahengaue, and the pending departure of Dylan Brown, who will join the Newcastle Knights.

Following the immediate release of veteran forward Ofahengaue and amid links to Wests Tigers' teenage playmaker, the Parramatta Eels are reportedly on the verge of extending the contracts of three squad members to keep them beyond 2025.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Eels are set to re-sign off-contract trio Ronald Volkman, Toni Mataele and Sam Tuivaiti on new deals as their roster continues to take shape under new coach Jason Ryles.

Currently on a train and trial contract, Volkman has featured in two matches for the Eels since his arrival at the club after a one-year hiatus from rugby league due to a shoulder injury.

However, he had previously played four matches for the New Zealand Warriors between 2022 and 2023 and appeared in one Test match for Samoa.

Born in New Zealand, Tuivaiti is one of the best young front-rowers at the club and is coming off U19s NSW Blues honours in the middle of last season.

Handed his first-grade debut by Jason Ryles in Round 1, he has gone on to feature in all but two games this season and has shown that he has plenty of potential in the limited opportunities he has had on the field.

Although he has been around longer than the other two, Toni Mataele has yet to make his first-grade debut, but has been a stalwart in the NSW Cup competition for the Eels and previously the Newcastle Knights.

Plagued by injury for the most of last year, he will look to make his presence known in the NRL in the coming months as he works hard towards making his first-grade debut.

With the trio set to land new deals, this leaves the quartet of Bryce Cartwright, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Grieg and Joey Lussick as the last four players off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.