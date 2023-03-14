Another round of upsets has, once again, seen the Power Rankings present an unfamiliar feel. I have to admit I'm loving the early round unpredictability.

Early on in the season we may see big fluctuations in the rankings. A big win or loss can see movements that won't replicate as we settle in.

The Dragons entered Round 2 as un-ranked due to the bye. We will navigate the bye on a week-to-week basis.

Below is where your team landed on our Power Rankings after Round Two's action:

1. Brisbane Broncos (Last Week: 2)

You simply could not have asked for more from the Broncos across the opening fortnight. They defeated the Premiers and the Cowboys to sit 2-0.

Reece Walsh was magnificent on his debut for the Broncos. He was best on ground and added yet another dimension to this rapidly rising Brisbane outfit.

Ezra Mam looks like the perfect foil for Adam Reynolds. Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan have won the middle against two of the game's elite forward packs.

2. The Dolphins (3)

Another week, another upset for the NRL's newest club. The late win came in front of a jam packed Kayo Stadium. The 10,023 sounded like easily double that.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is being rewarded for backing himself. He could have sat on the Cowboys bench but he took a chance on himself and is in red hot form.

Tom Gilbert and Mark Nicholls more than held their own against one of the competition's best engine rooms. Sean O'Sullivan is playing well beyond his years and experience.

3. Manly Sea Eagles (1)

Manly become the first time to fall due to having the bye.

The Sea Eagles were incredible in Round One and will be confident in resigning their rivals the Eels to a third straight loss.

All the talk coming out of Brookvale is positive, while Josh Schuster looks set to join the side. Couldn't have asked for more on the opening weekend.

4. Penrith Panthers (9)

It was a scary six days but it looks as though the Panthers are back. The 16-10 score-line did not really do justice to a dominant Penrith side.

It wasn't overly flashy on paper but Penrith had 54% of the ball, completed at 80% and played the ball much quicker than their opponent. Each of Penrith's back five ran for well over 100 metres.

Possession, quick play the balls and a dominant back-line. Sounds like the Panther recipe from the past three seasons. They can head into the bye in a very positive mindset.

5. St George Illawarra Dragons (Unranked)

Dragons fans could be forgiven for clenching their beverage a little tightly after 20 minutes. To say they started slowly is an understatement.

Tyrell Sloan broke the game open for the Dragons in putting Jacob Liddle under the posts and from there the Red V never looked back.

The aforementioned Sloan was the star but Ben Hunt, Mikaele Ravalawa, Blake Lawrie and Jack Bird were also very good on the night. Encouraging start.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

The Bunnies sit the happiest of the 1-1 sides after a narrow loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

Two late tries probably flattered the Bunnies but the fact they pushed the Panthers all the way while missing so many forwards more than evens that out.

There weren't too many highlights in a comfortably beaten side but with troops expected to be back on deck, Souths fans can look forward to what is to come. Despite the loss, no harm done.

7. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm are arguably the most difficult team to rank here. Round One saw a breathtaking win in Golden Point. Round Two saw them played off the park and their side ripped apart.

Despite the best efforts of Jahrome Hughes, the Storm were defeated 26-12 by the Dogs. They lost Nelson Asofa-Solomona for up to six weeks, further depleting their troops.

It is very early but 2023 is quickly shaping up at Craig Bellamy's biggest challenge since the dark days following the cap scandal.

8. Cronulla Sharks (12)

The Sharks bounced back from their loss to the Bunnies and now sit as the competition's equal best attacking side yet the worst defensive side over two rounds.

William Kennedy had a career best performance in crossing for a hat-trick. Ronaldo Mulitalo was excellent in response to his horror Round One effort.

If you offered Craig Fitzgibbon a 1-1 start considering he'd be without his star halfback, you have to image he'd take that considering the strength of opposition.

9. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors pushed the Roosters all the way on Saturday afternoon but were there own worst enemies. That "play the ball to no one" tactic was strange, especially with the game on the line.

Wayde Egan, Marcelo Montoya and Tohu Harris all put in brilliant shifts. Dylan Walker will want to forget his involvement.

Considering they lost Jackson Ford after just two minutes, and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad wasn't available in the final 27 minutes, Warriors fans can be proud of their team here.

10. Newcastle Knights (13)

What a magnificent win! Not in terms of quality, the game was terrible, but everything went against the Knights yet they still banked two competition points.

Kalyn Ponga left the field in under two minutes and will miss his club's next fixture due to yet another concussion. They also lost Jayden Brailey early on and then Tyson Frizell.

Leo Thompson had his best ever game, by some margin, while Dom Young and Tyson Gamble were both very good. This is a win for the ages and should never have eventuated.

11. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

The Cowboys suffer a big drop here after dropping a "derby" game to the Broncos. They were far from terrible but honestly were a distant second best.

Jeremiah Nanai scored both of his sides tries, continuing his ridiculous try-scoring record. He ran for 31 metres while his second row partner Coen Hess made 36. That's not good.

Scott Drinkwater was lucky to escape a straight send off following his hit on Corey Oates. The Cowboys need to find a fullback while he serves his suspension. It certainly won't be Peta Hiku.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

I say it often but I'm going to say it again - what a difference a week makes! The Bulldogs were awful last week. This week they played the Storm off their own patch.

Jacob Kiraz crossed for a double in what was, by far, the best game of his young career. He ran for 235 metres and now looks very much at home in the top grade.

Max King, Jacob Preston, Paul Alomoti and Hayze Perham all joined Kiraz in producing career best games. What a performance from a side heavily favoured heading into Round Three's return to Belmore.

13. Gold Coast Titans (7)

At the 20 minute mark, I was certain the Titans were set for a second win and top five spot here. I don't know what happened after that, but it sure wasn't good

Alofiana Khan-Pereira crossed for his first career try but had some horror moments in defense. You're going to get that with rookies. He looks a real talent and they should stick by him.

Fifita failed replicate his Round One heroics. Nor could most of the Titans to be fair. This Campbell from the bench experiment has not offered much to date.

14. Sydney Roosters (14)

The Roosters currently sit 1-1 yet rank like a side without a win. They scrapped by a Warriors side expected to be closer to the spoon than Finals.

Rumours of a rift between superstar players looks to be, at very least, a distraction. James Tedesco will have nightmares about that bombed try.

This was as bad as I can remember seeing the Roosters in a home win. They'll come good but this is a slow start by one of the Premiership favourites.

15. Parramatta Eels (10)

The Eels sit 0-2 and despite some chaos in the media, it's not as bad as it sounds. They've dropped games to the Storm and Sharks whilst down their two star second rowers.

Maika Sivo and Mitchell Moses both crossed for doubles. J'maine Hopgood was one missed tackle away from a flawless performance. Dylan Brown was also very good.

A win isn't far off for Parra. I don't buy into the "sky is falling" talk. They probably should have won this game but it's hardly panic stations just yet.

16. Canberra Raiders (11)

Canberra seem obsessed with holding onto the "Faiders" tag they've been branded by over the past years. Another close game, another late loss.

I'm fully aware that Josh Papali'i was missing but Joseph Tapine needs more help up front.

It's hard to pinpoint what went wrong here. They completed at 82%, had 52% of the ball and had more metres, post contact metres, line breaks and even missed less tackles. They just lost.

17. Wests Tigers (14)

Every time I think I've seen the worst of the Tigers, they go out of their way to prove me wrong.

A big home crowd, a one man advantage for 26 metres, injuries to Ponga, Brailey and Frizell, 52% of possession and a 10-4 penalty count weren't enough to beat a bog average Newcastle side.

There has to be a time where Tim Sheens makes the tough call on Luke Brooks. It's a shame they showed fight after the siren and not during the 80 minutes where it counts.