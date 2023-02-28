Dylan Napa is returning to Australian shores effective immediately after the Sydney Roosters threw the former Maroon a lifeline via their NSW Cup team.

The 30-year-old firecracker joined the Catalan Dragons last season after a three-year stint with Canterbury, however enjoyed varying levels of success over 2022, with the Super League side asking him to find a new club after the season ended.

Napa hasn't featured for the Sydney Roosters since winning the 2018 NRL Grand Final, however The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the club has offered him a second-tier contract to join their NSW Cup side in 2023.

It's a far cry from the $600,000-a-season deal the front-rower was earning at the Bulldogs, now set to earn minimum wage, along with match payments, however won't be permitted to line up in the NRL until Round 11 due to being outside the top 30.

The red-headed forward reportedly attended training on Tuesday, donning the red, white and blue for the first time in over four years.

It was somewhat of a Roosters reunion in Catalans after Mitchell Pearce joined the club last season, while Sio Siua Taukieaho is joining the French club this season.

Trent Robinson coached the Super League club for two seasons before joining the Sydney Roosters in 2013, however still remains close knit with the European outfit.

It's hard to imagine Napa cracking the top 17 when he is eventually cleared to play in the competition, with the Roosters already carrying key middle forwards in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Matt Lodge, Victor Radley, Lindsay Collins and Fletcher Baker, while both Egan and Nat Butcher can shift inwards if required.

The Sydney Roosters will have their own NSW Cup team this season after cutting ties with the North Sydney Bears at the end of last season.

They'll face the Western Suburbs Magpies at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, with Napa an outside chance of being selected for the reserve grade side.