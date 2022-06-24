The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to have a fight on their hands to retain the services of talented young gun Talatau Amone.

The youngster, who had his best game in first grade during Round 15 in a 32-12 demolition of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, is reportedly on the Dolphins' radar in a big way.

Reports about a potential switch for the youngster began early in the season, and have barely taken a breath since, with Amone off-contract at the end of 2023 and Wayne Bennett keeping a close eye on his progression.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Dragons have offered the youngster a one-year extension at this stage as they attempt to balance their roster. Queensland State of Origin representative Ben Hunt has indicated he wants to remain with the club beyond the end of his current contract, while another young gun in Jayden Sullivan has already re-signed recently on a three-year extension although is currently stick behind Amone and Hunt in the queue.

Whether a one-year deal will be enough to keep Amone at the club remains to be seen though, with The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio telling SEN Radio on Friday morning that the Dolphins are circling in a big way.

“They are picking up first-graders but I wouldn’t say they are superstars,” he said.

“The Dolphins are circling and Wayne Bennett has been watching Amone for the last 12 months.

“I’d be surprised if the Dolphins don’t make a serious play to try and prize him out of Wollongong.

“Watch this space with one of the best young talents coming out of the Dragons.”

The news on Amone comes after Dragons' CEO Ryan Webb earlier this week told The Red V Podcast that the club are focusing on retention rather than signing from outside the club, with "good news" to be announced in the coming days.

"Shane [Flanagan] is doing a lot of work for us in that space," Webb said.

"What we are focusing on is a lot of retention, and there will be another announcement in the coming days on another good result there."

The Dragons are yet to make a single signing from outside of the club for 2023, despite the fact Anthony Griffin's side are only sitting on the edge of the top eight, sneaking in for the time being on the back of their aforementioned victory over South Sydney.

Another player off-contract for the Dragons at the end of next year is Michael Molo, and after debuting for the Dragons a month ago, the club have reportedly been impressed with what he has brought to the table.

It's understood that other clubs - including the Bulldogs - were circling, however, he will remain with the Dragons beyond the end of 2023, with brother Francis Molo contracted at the Red V until at least the end of 2024.