St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty says his future at the Dragons is unknown and believes he is a “50-50” chance to be at the club next season.

The off-contract incumbent faces an uncertain future at Kogarah for the first time since signing an extension with the Red V in 2019 – a deal that followed just 12 months after he one prior.

Now facing another season unsigned, the 25-year-old has admitted there is a high level of unpredictability as the 2021 season progresses.



Fullback ROUND 6 STATS

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Dufty said his manager was handling things at the moment but said he doesn’t know where his future lies at this point.

“There are some things in the works, my manager is talking to a few other clubs, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“Right now it feels like it’s a 50/50 scenario [whether I stay here].

SEE ALSO: Two clubs urged to pursue Parramatta star

“I’d love to be at the Dragons, it feels like we’re building something really good here with the people we have and the squad we’re building.

“If you look at all the other teams’ fullbacks, they have a decent fullback there – so if I want to play fullback, the Dragons are my best option.

“I love playing there, it’s my main position. Last year and this year I feel like I’m starting to cement myself as a fullback in the NRL.″⁣

Dufty admitted that the angst of waiting to find out whether the Dragons want him next season or whether he should look elsewhere wasn’t easy to deal wit.

“With every week that goes by, it gets a bit more stressful.”

Dufty is not the only Dragon without a deal beyond 2021 with star Corey Norman also without a contract.

SIGNING NEWS: Warriors young gun set for move to Sydney club after release

However, Norman is far more relaxed about the potential of a new deal.

“There are plenty of spots up for grabs and with clubs needing halves. I’ll worry about it when I need to,” Norman said. “Whatever will be will be. And I trust I’ll play good enough footy to get a contract. I’m backing myself.