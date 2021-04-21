St George Illawarra prop Trent Merrin has announced his retirement from the NRL after 253 first-class games.

Merrin made his debut with the Dragons in 2009 and was the last remaining member of the club’s 2010 premiership-winning side.

The veteran forward also ventured with the Panthers and Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos before a return to Kogarah last year.

A former New South Wales representative and Australian Test player, Merrin ends an illustrious career across 13 years.

“I’m very happy to be able to finish my career on my own terms. This was a decision where I had to be true to myself. I have outgrown the game and the game has outgrown me, although my appreciation for rugby league will never die,” Merrin said, per NRL.com.

“My dream growing up was always to play for the Dragons, a club I have always held in high esteem. I have achieved everything my younger self ever wanted and that is something I’ll always be grateful for.

“The time I spent at the Penrith Panthers, another prestigious club I hold close to my heart, remains one of the proudest things I also had the pleasure of being part of.

“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have without my family and the sacrifices they made. They, alongside my beautiful fiancé and baby boy, have been there throughout the highs and lows of my career.

“They also rode the wave of emotion when it came to this decision to conclude a wonderful career. I’m keen to see the younger players step up in my place as the Dragons continues its exciting journey.”

Merrin’s decision to hang up the boots will be taken with immediate effect.