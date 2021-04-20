The Warriors have released utility back Hayze Perham from the remainder of his contract to take up an opportunity with another NRL club.

“We weren’t in a position to offer Hayze a deal beyond this year as we have a number of young outside backs in our system so when he asked for a release we couldn’t stand in his way to secure his future,” said Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan on the club website.

“We thank him for his efforts with us over the last four seasons and wish him all the best with the next stage of his career.”

Perhammade his NRL debut for the Warriors against the Melbourne Storm in 2019 and has played a total of nine NRL matches.

It’s been rumoured that the Parramatta Eels are in the box seat to pick up the versatile Perham.