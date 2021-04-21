Brisbane are on the look out for a new halfback and have their eyes on South Sydney skipper Adam Reynolds.
Reynolds is looking likely to depart Redfern in search of a two or three-year deal, with the Rabbitohs only offering their premiership playmaker a one-term extension.
Brisbane appeared front-runners for the signature of the former New South Wales representative following North Queensland’s acquisition of Sharks veteran Chad Townsend, but it is now being reported that Cronulla have may be about to join the chase for Reynolds’ signature.
While the Sharks will be on the lookout for a new halfback, The Australian’s Brent Read believes there are other options besides the Bunnies captain.
Speaking on Fox League, Read said that the Sharks need to target Parramatta half-back Mitchell Moses.
“I wouldn’t rule out them looking at Mitchell Moses,” he said.
“For me, if you’re going to throw money at Adam Reynolds you’re better off throwing it at Mitchell Moses.
“He’s three or four years younger (than Reynolds), he’s playing good football at the moment and I think Moses is a great player.
“If it’s me and I’m going to throw $700-800,000 at Adam Reynolds for two years, I’m going to throw it at Mitch Moses for four.”
Read’s comments on the future of Moses didn’t stop there, with the reporter saying that Brisbane were set to have a look at the superstar.
“I think Brisbane is going to have a good, hard look at Mitchell Moses. I wouldn’t rule out Brisbane having a lash at Moses.”
Moses is one of a number of half-backs out of contract at seasons end with Reynolds, Tom Dearden, Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran, Corey Norman and Ash Taylor all seeing their deals expire at the end of the 2021 season.
Dearden has been tipped to potentially join Townsend at the Cowboys next season, with North Queensland looking to fill the voids of the retired Michael Morgan and departing Jake Clifford.
The Eels will be hoping to retain Moses’ services for the future, along with off-contract incumbents Ryan Matterson and Nathan Brown.
Well things are getting a lot more interesting lately, as far as Parramatta is concerned.