SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Mitchell Moses of the Eels runs with the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on July 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Brisbane are on the look out for a new halfback and have their eyes on South Sydney skipper Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds is looking likely to depart Redfern in search of a two or three-year deal, with the Rabbitohs only offering their premiership playmaker a one-term extension.

Brisbane appeared front-runners for the signature of the former New South Wales representative following North Queensland’s acquisition of Sharks veteran Chad Townsend, but it is now being reported that Cronulla have may be about to join the chase for Reynolds’ signature.

SEE ALSO: Dragons forward announces immediate retirement 

While the Sharks will be on the lookout for a new halfback, The Australian’s Brent Read believes there are other options besides the Bunnies captain.

Speaking on Fox League, Read said that the Sharks need to target Parramatta half-back Mitchell Moses.

“I wouldn’t rule out them looking at Mitchell Moses,” he said.

“For me, if you’re going to throw money at Adam Reynolds you’re better off throwing it at Mitchell Moses.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 14: Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs runs with the ball during the round 15 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

“He’s three or four years younger (than Reynolds), he’s playing good football at the moment and I think Moses is a great player.

“If it’s me and I’m going to throw $700-800,000 at Adam Reynolds for two years, I’m going to throw it at Mitch Moses for four.”

Read’s comments on the future of Moses didn’t stop there, with the reporter saying that Brisbane were set to have a look at the superstar.

RELATED: Warriors release young gun who’s set for Eels venture

“I think Brisbane is going to have a good, hard look at Mitchell Moses. I wouldn’t rule out Brisbane having a lash at Moses.”

Moses is one of a number of half-backs out of contract at seasons end with Reynolds, Tom Dearden, Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran, Corey Norman and Ash Taylor all seeing their deals expire at the end of the 2021 season.

Dearden has been tipped to potentially join Townsend at the Cowboys next season, with North Queensland looking to fill the voids of the retired Michael Morgan and departing Jake Clifford.

NRL Rd 11 - Broncos v Storm
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 24: Tom Dearden of the Broncos in action during the round 11 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium on July 24, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Eels will be hoping to retain Moses’ services for the future, along with off-contract incumbents Ryan Matterson and Nathan Brown.

1 COMMENT