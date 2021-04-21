Brisbane are on the look out for a new halfback and have their eyes on South Sydney skipper Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds is looking likely to depart Redfern in search of a two or three-year deal, with the Rabbitohs only offering their premiership playmaker a one-term extension.

Brisbane appeared front-runners for the signature of the former New South Wales representative following North Queensland’s acquisition of Sharks veteran Chad Townsend, but it is now being reported that Cronulla have may be about to join the chase for Reynolds’ signature.

SEE ALSO: Dragons forward announces immediate retirement

While the Sharks will be on the lookout for a new halfback, The Australian’s Brent Read believes there are other options besides the Bunnies captain.

Speaking on Fox League, Read said that the Sharks need to target Parramatta half-back Mitchell Moses.

“I wouldn’t rule out them looking at Mitchell Moses,” he said.